Kenya Launches AI, Emerging Technologies Committee to Draft National Policy

Kenya has launched its AI and Emerging Technologies Technical Committee, a multi-stakeholder group tasked with developing the country’s first national policy on artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

The policy development process is being led by the Ministry of Information Communication and the Digital Economy, with KICTANet serving as the lead implementing partner. It is supported by the British High Commission in Nairobi through its governance and digital transformation portfolio, as part of the broader U.K.-Kenya strategic partnership on responsible AI and emerging technologies.

The process began in late 2025 with a national stakeholders workshop and is designed to embed AI into Kenya’s development priorities while ensuring constitutional compliance and broad participation.

The committee includes experts from academia, civil society, government, startups and international partners. It is expected to provide technical leadership and develop a framework for responsible AI adoption across sectors including agriculture, health, governance and technology.

“The policy cannot be delivered by one person. It’s a collective effort, given that it’s something broader for the Kenyan public,” said Wilfred Omondi, an emerging technology adviser at the British High Commission. He said the U.K. government’s role is to finance the process and offer expertise where needed.

The work plan is structured into five phases: scoping and stakeholder engagement, policy drafting, consultations, finalization and implementation. Sectoral roundtables are scheduled for February 2026 and will include representatives from academia, civil society, media, the private sector and government. The committee aims to finalize the policy by June 2026, with substantial drafts expected by March.

Dr. Grace Githaiga, CEO and convenor of KICTANet, said collaboration and public participation would be essential to ensure the policy reflects the voices of Kenyans.

“This policy is very key to any emerging technologies, and it is going to set the precedence. It will be the mother of emerging technologies, providing the overarching framework from which strategies can be developed,” said Mary Kerema, secretary for ICT, e-government and the digital economy.

The committee is expected to produce multiple drafts before finalization, with members contributing expertise across areas such as ethics, data governance, infrastructure and AI safety. The policy will serve as an overarching framework above sector-specific strategies, with the goal of positioning Kenya as a regional leader in AI governance.

“At the end of the day, we want a policy that delivers positive impact when it comes to AI deployment, adoption, and usage. That’s the measure of success,” Omondi said.