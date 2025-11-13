ITWeb AI Summit 2026 to focus on building South Africa’s AI ecosystem

As artificial intelligence reshapes industries at unprecedented speed, South African businesses are under growing pressure to clarify their AI strategies, measure real impact and prepare for the next wave of innovation. The ITWeb AI Summit 2026 aims to help organizations navigate this shifting landscape with practical guidance, expert insights and case studies tailored to South Africa’s economic and technological realities.

Wherever an organization is on its AI journey, the ITWeb AI Summit 2026 aims to offer expert insights, real-world case studies and practical guidance on building a sustainable AI ecosystem that reflects South Africa’s business and economic realities.

“We are witnessing rapid advancements in AI technologies that are transforming industries, posing challenges but also offering huge potential to drive economic growth,” said ITWeb events director Lisa Lawlor. “Unlocking this potential requires a strong, ethical and collaborative AI ecosystem.”

The summit will bring together enterprises, innovators and policymakers to examine how AI can deliver measurable business impact, from automation and data-driven decision-making to next-generation customer experiences.

Moving beyond theoretical discussions, the agenda will focus on how to remodel organizations into intelligent, future-focused enterprises through practical AI applications. Key topics include the role of government and regulators, digital sovereignty, AI factories, human versus machine dynamics, cybersecurity, AI governance and ethical and responsible AI.

“This is a case study-driven event, highlighting the challenges faced by South African businesses in their AI adoption journey and how they are managing to overcome them,” Lawlor said.

Local research initiative

To add further value, ITWeb will conduct a local AI adoption and implementation survey targeting South African technology strategy decision-makers. Launching in early 2026, the online survey will feed into ITWeb’s first AI adoption research report, which will be released at the summit.

The ITWeb AI Summit, under the theme “Building South Africa’s AI ecosystem, together,” will take place on 22 April 2026 at The Forum in Bryanston, Johannesburg.