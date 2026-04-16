InnoPower Africa and Luma Learn Partner to Expand AI Education Access Across the Continent

InnoPower Africa has announced a strategic partnership with Luma Learn aimed at expanding access to artificial intelligence education and digital skills development across Africa, with a focus on removing barriers including cost, location and limited exposure to advanced training.

The collaboration will leverage Luma Learn’s learning platform and InnoPower Africa’s community networks to scale practical AI and technology education across the continent, targeting young Africans seeking skills relevant to the global digital economy.

Both organizations described the initiative as a long-term effort rather than a standard partnership, with the goal of building pathways for learners to gain globally competitive skills and strengthen Africa’s digital talent pipeline. Priority areas include AI and other emerging technology fields.

InnoPower Africa said the partnership reflects its broader commitment to democratizing access to technology and closing the knowledge gap, while Luma Learn emphasized its focus on making high-quality technology learning more widely available across underserved markets.