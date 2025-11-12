Honor Says Smartphones Will Pave the Way to Artificial General Intelligence

Honor believes that artificial intelligence on smartphones will be the key to unlocking the era of artificial general intelligence, or AGI.

Speaking during a panel discussion on the future of AI at Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town on Nov. 11, 2025, Fred Zhou, CEO of Honor South Africa, said that while AGI remains a long-term goal, the first step is ensuring that AI becomes accessible to all smartphone users.

“The device is the gateway to enter the AGI era,” Zhou said. “What Honor offers to all our consumers and partners is our Magic series, which is the flagship; the number series, designed for content creators with 200MP AI Super Zoom cameras; and the X series.”

Zhou emphasized that Honor wants AI features to be available beyond premium devices. “We will make intelligent phones accessible for everyone,” he said. “In South Africa and across Africa, we have to think about the realities. That’s why the X series is designed to bring AI to more people through partnerships with operators and technology providers.”

He said Honor collaborates with global partners, including Qualcomm, Google, and Intel, to integrate AI into daily life and help build the foundation for AGI. The company plans to invest $10 billion (about R171 billion) in AI industries to accelerate this effort.

Zhou outlined three steps toward an intelligent world: first, making AI accessible through affordable devices; second, building open and intelligent ecosystems; and third, creating a future where humans and machines collaborate seamlessly.

Tech analyst and Geekhub founder Akhram Mohamed, who joined Zhou on the panel, agreed that AI must be democratized across all device tiers. “From the flagship right to the entry level — this is very important,” Mohamed said. “Ten years ago, companies competed on megapixels and processing power. Now, competition is about algorithms, intelligence, and experience.”

He added that AI can empower people across industries — from farmers improving crop yields to students accelerating learning and entrepreneurs shaping business strategies on mobile devices. “The competitive difference will be who implements that experience best,” he said.

Vodacom Group executive Andisa Ntsubane, also on the panel, said the company believes AI can enhance customers’ lives, create opportunities, and boost productivity across Africa.