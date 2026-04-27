Governing The Digital Economy: Africa’s Shift From Connectivity to Control

Analysis in brief: Africa’s digital evolution is entering a governance phase. African nations are taking control of their online information systems as a part of an overall effort to assert governance over artificial intelligence, data and digital and telecommunications infrastructure to shape long-term economic and strategic outcomes.

Digital infrastructure is more than the physical mechanism that allows data to flow from generator to user. It is how that data is generated, how it is transmitted and received and how it is policed to ensure its truthfulness and reliability.

The World Bank argues Africa must invest heavily in artificial intelligence (AI) to address social, economic and environmental challenges. However, it also notes a structural dilemma: Many African countries lack the regulatory and digital infrastructure needed to support the very technological solutions that can improve government efficiency.

This story is written and edited by IOA

In Africa, digital tools are used to share information, such as when using social media, web pages, podcasts and digital archives. Yet the use of the internet to provide government services is severely lacking. In fact, a large majority of Africans are excluded from the digital world entirely due to poverty and educational circumstances.

The financial services of electronic government procurement for government business tenders, land registration and tax filing are the only e-services that a third of Africans can access.

Regulation of digital services begins with digital policies and enabling legislation. These are designed for the benefit of the public and governments. For example, an online platform for paying court case-related fees is one e‑government tool that could help reduce corruption.

Such platforms are efficient in both communicating case information to court users and in facilitating the payment of court fines and fees, reducing the opportunity for officials to divert public funds. Yet, few African countries have such a platform in place.

The reason for this lies in both bureaucratic inertia that discourages innovation and the lack of government dedication to the advancement of digital solutions. Another cause of this slowness of Africa’s digital revolution is the lack of ownership of African digital resources.

While Africa has 18% of the world’s population, the continent only has an estimated 300 to 500 megawatts of data centre capacity, which translates to a low of 0.6% to 2% of the global total. Africa’s data resources are is far below its contribution to world population. Consequently, Africa relies on the rest of the world’s digital resources.

Visual representation of Africa’s transition from internet connectivity to digital control, emphasizing access gaps.

Regulation is reaching for digital expansion

The use of digital technology by African businesses and individuals has outpaced governments’ development of regulatory frameworks, which are intended to support this growth rather than restrict it. As regulation catches up with Africa’s digital expansion, regulated sectors are likely to experience stronger and more sustainable growth.

This has already been seen in financial technology (fintech). Fintech uses online technologies like AI, blockchains and mobile apps to provide financial services through digital payments, peer-to-peer lending and financial transactions previously available only through a visit to a physical bank. All of these uses require regulation.

While the African continent has varying levels of regulatory oversight, some nations – such as Kenya, Mauritius and South Africa – offer examples for others to follow of effective practices. These countries have long-established information and communications technology (ICT) industries that have grown under stable regulatory environment. For consumer protection, their central banks assess crypto-asset service providers before issuing licenses to operate in their countries.

Despite progress, differing regulatory frameworks across the continent create challenges for fintech and other digital services aiming for a continent-wide business footprint. To bring some cohesion to this matter, regional initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area and the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System seek alignment of member states’ digital regulatory endeavours.

Because digital technologies evolve at an extraordinary pace, regulators are increasingly designing frameworks that can accommodate innovations that may not yet exist. This proactive approach is generally preferred to frequently revising regulations in response to each new emerging technological development.

Data governance is becoming a priority

Data governance is a separate discipline from e-governance tools. It refers to the policies, processes, roles and standards established by a national government to ensure that public data is accurate and trustworthy. It also encompasses privacy and security measures designed to reduce risks like fraudulent online transactions and unauthorised data harvesting. In the information age, data is a national strategic asset, particularly in relation to natural resources, the business environment and the economy and national security.

Several countries have instituted regulatory environments to ensure key components of data governance: data quality, which guarantees that information received from the public through online sources is accurate and reliable; and data security, which safeguards information belonging to companies and users through privacy and anti‑hacking laws.

African countries that have achieved the most robust data governance have implemented strong data‑protection regulations and have well‑established digital infrastructures necessary for managing data. One reason Mauritius became Africa’s first high‑income nation is its data‑governance framework, which enabled its banking and investment sectors to thrive.

The life cycle of data governance, illustrating data creation (owner), dissemination (access), security (integrity), and contribution to broader knowledge. Source: Imperva

Achieving effective data governance requires investment in human capital. South Africa has also invested in ICT technicians and strengthened its data governance through the Protection of Personal Information Act, a comprehensive data‑protection law enforced by the Information Regulator. Elsewhere in Southern Africa, Rwanda is ranked highly for proactive, transparent digital policies, while Botswana is expanding internet access alongside regulations governing digital‑service implementation.

In West Africa, Cabo Verde and Senegal were early adopters of data‑privacy regulations. Cabo Verde did so in 2001, and Senegal in 2008. Tunisia leads North Africa in data governance due to its government’s strong digital strategy and high uptake of e‑government services, which require effective data oversight.

The African Union’s (AU) Data Policy Framework is being adopted by countries like Burundi and Tanzania to strengthen their data‑governance capabilities. Namibia is also pursuing the same goal by following the Southern African Development Community’s Model Law on Data Protection. These systems enable African countries to establish sovereignty over data originating within their borders and to maintain oversight of data entering their jurisdictions.

AI is being embedded within national policy frameworks

More than 15 African nations have published or launched national strategies, roadmaps or policies to govern AI development. By 2026, the creation of national policy frameworks is largely complete, and the focus is shifting to implementing AI development through legislative measures. Ghana’s Emerging Technologies Bill is one example, encouraging AI users to become content creators rather than solely consumers of AI‑generated content. AI is also being positioned as a means to achieve broader economic and social objectives.

Five of Africa’s nations have been at the forefront of integrating AI into national development strategies, beginning with Egypt. Its National Artificial Intelligence Strategy, introduced in 2021, aims to advance national development, human capacity, government services and international co-operation.

Ghana followed with its National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2023–2033 and the slogan “AI Ready Ghana.” This ambitious policy seeks to position the country as one of Africa’s primary AI hubs by expanding ICT infrastructure and narrowing the digital divide by extending services to underserved populations. AI is viewed as a tool for socioeconomic transformation and is, therefore, embedded within the nation’s development planning.

Rwanda also aims to become a regional AI hub. Its success in developing ICT infrastructure has made this goal feasible. Rwanda’s National Artificial Intelligence Policy, adopted in April 2023, seeks to utilise AI for public‑service delivery (such as applying AI in hospitals and clinics to support healthcare solutions) and for capacity building.

Like in some other countries, ethical considerations are acknowledged and are being addressed through the establishment of national AI ethics committees. Given AI’s ability to generate convincing but fictitious content, regulation provides mechanisms to distinguish between authentic and misleading information in the digital environment.

Launched in March 2025, Kenya’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2025–2035 aims to guide the country’s AI efforts towards establishing itself as East Africa’s AI hub, which it is well positioned to achieve through its well‑developed ICT sector.

National AI development is being directed at specific economic sectors: agriculture, education, healthcare, public services and security. South Africa’s Department of Communications and Digital Technologies released a Draft National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy in 2024 as a blueprint for future legislation, which was finalised in April, 2026. Human‑capacity development and ICT‑infrastructure investment are central to the framework.

Visual representation of Africa’s digital infrastructure, platforms, and innovation shaping the continent’s economic governance.

To support harmonisation across national AI policies, the AU has developed a Continental AI Strategy (2025–2030). The Smart Africa Alliance, now joined by 32 countries, is working to standardise AI systems. Both initiatives aim to build African self‑reliance in AI and avoid ‘data colonialism’, in which Africa becomes dependent on AI systems developed elsewhere.

Infrastructure expansion is being paired with oversight

Although initially driven largely by private enterprise, Africa’s digital infrastructure is now expanding through a combination of government oversight, policy‑driven initiatives and public‑private partnerships. ‘Smart states’ are countries that leverage their digital infrastructures through regulatory frameworks and digital strategies, often in pursuit of developmental goals. Digital security is a priority as smart states seek to safeguard the data on which their populations depend.

Digital infrastructure has become an increasing focus of regulatory policy over the past 15 years. In 2011, there were 33 laws regulating digital infrastructure across Africa. By 2026, this number had increased to 311, which is more than twice the number of laws regulating digital platforms, which stands at 148.

Currently, only 36% of Africans use digital information services, despite more than 80% of the continent’s population living in areas covered by broadband. For digital‑infrastructure expansion to be effective, policies must address the usage gap by addressing poverty‑related barriers to make devices more affordable and by improving education to expand digital knowledge and skills.

Global partnerships are shaping domestic digital ecosystems

Africa’s digital infrastructure is heavily concentrated in the continent’s most developed economies. South Africa possesses about 70% of Africa’s total digital‑infrastructure capacity. Egypt, Kenya, Morocco and Nigeria account for a further 15%. The remaining 50 AU member states share only 15% of the continent’s digital capacity and usage.

New investment continues to focus on Africa’s five largest internet markets, a trend that risks widening the digital gap and leaving the continent behind global digital‑development trajectories. As legislation is required to implement national digital strategies, investment is required to finance them. Africa’s satellite rollout, aimed at digital‑information collection and dissemination, is one example of effective public‑private partnerships.

Digital‑infrastructure policy has never been intended merely to establish physical infrastructure, but to ensure that the entire population can use and benefit from the digital economy. Achieving this requires international partnerships, with current alliances enabling access to ICT technologies from China, the EU and the US.

While these partnerships can influence standards and system design, they operate within the overarching goal of strengthening Africa’s control over its digital environment, from safeguarding data quality to ensuring that citizens have access to reliable and trustworthy digital information.

African countries with the most sophisticated data‑regulation regimes have become the continent’s digital‑data hubs. Sources: The data centre map via Josiah Lagat, 2026

The critical points: