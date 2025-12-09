Google.org Invests $2.1 Million To Boost Nigeria’s AI Workforce And Digital Safety

Google.org has announced a $2.1 million investment to support Nigeria’s artificial intelligence sector, with a goal of creating one million digital jobs and expanding the country’s fast-growing tech economy.

AI is projected to contribute $15 billion to Nigeria’s economy by 2030. The new funding will support the National AI Strategy through partnerships with local organizations focused on skills development and cybersecurity.

Three organizations will receive support to deliver advanced AI training. FATE Foundation and the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences will work with universities to integrate AI courses into classroom teaching, aiming to build a steady pipeline of AI-ready graduates.

The African Technology Forum will launch an AI innovation challenge, taking developers from bootcamp training through product development and pitching stages.

“When we connect people with the right tools and opportunities, they don’t just find jobs — they build careers and become part of Nigeria’s growing digital economy,” a Google spokesperson said.

The investment also targets digital safety. Junior Achievement Africa will expand Google’s “Be Internet Awesome” curriculum to improve online safety education for youth, parents and teachers. The CyberSafe Foundation will provide cybersecurity training and technical support to public institutions to help strengthen digital infrastructure.

The announcement highlighted the story of Joel Kiate, a digital marketer in Abuja who secured employment after completing a Google digital skills program. Kiate had struggled with multiple university entrance exam attempts before gaining new opportunities through digital training.

Google’s commitment reflects growing investment in Nigeria’s tech sector, which continues to position itself as a regional leader in digital innovation.