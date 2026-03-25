From Gig Economy To Ownership: How Africa Is Building AI Infrastructure

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Be part of this important discussion at our upcoming LinkedIn Live session.
🗓 Wed, March 25th
⏰ 12:30 PM EST
🔗 Read the full story / Join the conversation: Be a part of the conversation
For the first time, 𝟮𝟬 𝗵𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘀 are engaging with DOWA Summer Internship simultaneously : a milestone reflecting a network of 40+ innovation organizations across Africa. We also have over 500 student applicants for this cohort.
🔗 Click to view our 2026 partner organizations: 2026 Partners (Like, Comment & Share)
This is more than a list. It’s a growing 𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 connecting global talent with African builders to create a 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗚𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗽.
We are building 𝗧𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗙𝗹𝗼𝘄 networks — connecting Africa and its diaspora for the decade ahead. (Global Talent → Local Impact).
Ways you can partner with us: https://www.dowafrica.org/partners
DOWA has deployed 100+ interns across 20+ partners in 11 countries. Our goal for Summer 2026 is to double that impact.
Your support helps fund:
- Internship placements
- Program coordination
- Student access to real, high-impact opportunities
Donate here: https://www.dowafrica.org/donate
Every contribution moves us closer to 200 interns and deeper continental and diaspora impact.
Ways You Can Engage
Subscribe to DOWA’s Substack: Join Us
Intern with a DOWA Partner: https://www.dowafrica.org/internships
Stay Connected with DOWA on LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook| YouTube | X
DOWA’s work is sustained by individuals and partners who believe in building long-term systems—not short-term fixes.
Thank you for being part of this community and for walking the Journey to 200 with us.