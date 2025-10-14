Ericsson to Showcase 5G, AI, and Fintech Innovations at MWC Kigali 2025 under “What’s Next for Africa” Theme

Global technology leader Ericsson has announced its participation in the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Kigali 2025, taking place from October 21–23 under the theme “What’s Next for Africa.”

Reaffirming its long-term commitment to Africa’s digital transformation, Ericsson will present a series of live, immersive demonstrations and discussions on how advanced connectivity, energy-efficient solutions, and financial inclusion technologies are accelerating growth and innovation across the continent.

Experts from the company will engage with industry partners, operators, and customers to explore strategies for building Africa’s next-generation digital infrastructure and fostering inclusive economic development.

Showcasing 5G, AI, and Network Innovation

At its partner’s booth, Ericsson will feature cutting-edge technologies and network solutions including:

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) to improve broadband accessibility in underserved regions.

to improve broadband accessibility in underserved regions. 5G Standalone solutions enabling faster, more reliable mobile connectivity.

solutions enabling faster, more reliable mobile connectivity. AI-powered network automation tools to boost efficiency, optimize energy use, and improve user experience.

These demonstrations will highlight how AI integration and 5G deployment can enhance Africa’s connectivity landscape while supporting sustainable development goals.

Leadership Voices at MWC Kigali

Ericsson executives will play key roles in high-level sessions during the event:

Patrick Johansson , President of Ericsson Europe, Middle East and Africa , will deliver a keynote address titled “Transforming the Telco: 5G & Beyond — The Next Phase of Inclusive, Sustainable Connectivity.”

, President of , will deliver a keynote address titled “Transforming the Telco: 5G & Beyond — The Next Phase of Inclusive, Sustainable Connectivity.” Alain Maupin, Head of Ericsson East and North Africa, will participate in the panel discussion “Eliminating Bias: AI for Africa, by Africa.”

These sessions will explore how emerging technologies can drive inclusivity, reduce inequality in digital access, and shape Africa’s leadership in the global AI and connectivity ecosystem.

Building an Inclusive Digital Future

Through collaboration with operators, governments, and technology partners, Ericsson aims to enable sustainable growth, financial empowerment, and social impact through expanded 5G networks and fintech innovation.

“By fostering a collaborative ecosystem, we are helping accelerate Africa’s digitalization journey and ensuring that technology benefits all segments of society,” the company said in a statement.

MWC Kigali: Africa’s Tech Convergence Point

MWC Kigali 2025 serves as the continent’s premier technology and telecom event, bringing together innovators, policymakers, and business leaders to advance the digital economy through AI, fintech, 5G, and regional partnerships.

With Ericsson’s participation, the event will spotlight how connectivity and intelligent automation are powering Africa’s transition toward a more inclusive, sustainable, and innovation-driven future.