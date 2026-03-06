Egypt’s El-Sisi Calls for AI-Based Testing System at National Training Academy

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has directed the National Training Academy to implement a rigorous AI and digitalization-based testing system to ensure impartial assessment, during a meeting with the institution’s Board of Trustees.

El-Sisi also instructed the academy to establish strategic regional and global partnerships with prestigious institutions that share its goals.

The meeting reviewed the academy’s proposed strategic plan, which centers on developing human capital and building leaders capable of driving institutional and societal transformation in order to strengthen Egypt’s regional and global standing. Key focuses include contributing to the development of the country’s administrative apparatus, preparing qualified national cadres, leading positive change on societal issues, and promoting values of leadership, innovation and institutional integration.

NTA Executive Director Solafa El-Goueili outlined the academy’s strategic objectives, including preparing personnel capable of reforming the state’s administrative apparatus and establishing the NTA as a regional training hub. She said the academy’s work is grounded in the latest training and capacity-building methodologies, delivered through integrated training and presidential programs designed to enhance leadership and technical skills, particularly among young people.

The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Ashraf Salem Zaher, and the director of the Egyptian Military Academy, Maj. Gen. Mohamed Salah El-Turky.