Egypt to Host Inaugural Ai Everything MEA Summit as Cairo Pushes Global AI Role

Egypt will host the inaugural Ai Everything Middle East and Africa (MEA) Egypt summit under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, marking a key milestone in the country’s digital transformation and its growing role in the global technology landscape.

The event is scheduled for Feb. 11-12, 2026, at the Egypt International Exhibition Center and is positioned as the first major AI-focused expo and summit of the year. Organizers said it will bring together policymakers, investors and technology leaders to discuss responsible AI innovation, investment and digital governance.

Presented by GITEX, the summit is hosted by Egypt’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in partnership with the Information Technology Industry Development Agency.

The presidential endorsement underscores the importance Egypt places on artificial intelligence as part of its economic development strategy, with AI seen as a driver of growth, industrial competitiveness and human capital development. Officials have said the country aims to position itself as a bridge connecting innovation ecosystems across Africa, the Middle East and global markets.

During a recent appearance at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, President el-Sisi reiterated Egypt’s commitment to expanding investment opportunities in AI and information and communications technology, while emphasizing the need to equip future generations with relevant digital skills.

According to organizers, more than 350 AI companies and startups from over 30 countries are expected to participate, showcasing applications across sectors including public services, smart cities, cybersecurity, financial technology, digital payments, mobility and enterprise transformation. Several international organizations and firms are expected to make their first market engagement in Egypt during the event.

The summit agenda includes participation by more than 10 local and international ministers, as well as representatives from global institutions such as the United Nations Development Programme, the UN Environment Programme, the World Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the UAE Cybersecurity Council.

Discussions will focus on responsible AI practices, scaling national AI infrastructure, strengthening governance frameworks and developing policy and investment models to support sustainable AI adoption.

As Egypt advances its national digital transformation agenda, organizers said Ai Everything MEA Egypt is expected to reinforce Cairo’s role as a regional hub for shaping the future of artificial intelligence in Africa and the Middle East.