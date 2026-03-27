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Policy & Regulation

Egypt Publishes National Guidelines for Responsible AI Development and Deployment

Updated:1 Min Read
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Egypt has published its National Guidelines for Trustworthy and Responsible Artificial Intelligence, establishing a practical framework for how AI should be developed, deployed and overseen across both public and private sectors.

The guidelines, published March 14, are designed to complement Egypt’s existing AI governance framework. While that framework defines what should be regulated, the new document focuses on how to apply the rules in practice, providing methodologies, metrics and compliance checklists for practitioners including developers, data scientists and compliance officers.

The guidelines aim to ensure that AI systems are safe, transparent and aligned with ethical principles while supporting innovation. They also emphasize the protection of individual rights, accountability in AI systems and broader societal impacts, and are aligned with international standards as well as Egypt’s Vision 2030 and National AI Strategy.

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