Didiza Details Parliament’s Progress on AI Policy, Prison Reform and GBV at SADC Forum

Speaker of Parliament Thoko Didiza has outlined South Africa’s progress in implementing resolutions adopted at the 57th Plenary Assembly of the Southern African Development Community Parliamentary Forum, citing advances in artificial intelligence policy, correctional services, food security and gender-based violence interventions.

Didiza presented the update during the 58th Plenary Assembly of the SADC Parliamentary Forum, where she reported on legislative and oversight measures undertaken by Parliament since the previous assembly.

On artificial intelligence, Didiza said Parliament has established the National Artificial Intelligence Policy Framework to ensure the ethical deployment of AI while balancing social and economic considerations. She said the framework promotes a human-centered approach and is intended to serve as a foundation for future legislation. Following its publication, Parliament received submissions from state entities, civil society and academia on digital capabilities and the use of AI to address socio-economic challenges.

Reporting on standing committee resolutions, Didiza said Parliament has strengthened oversight mechanisms to align implementation with executive actions. She highlighted work by the Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services to improve infrastructure and conditions in correctional facilities, as well as the establishment of the South African Bail Fund. The fund, developed by the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services, aims to assist remand detainees who cannot afford bail amounts below R1,000. Didiza said 2,613 detainees remain incarcerated due to financial constraints, contributing to overcrowding.

On food security, Didiza said Parliament acknowledged the impact of rising bread prices on citizens and prisoners. She noted that the Department of Correctional Services has revived its bakery program to produce bread internally while transferring skills to detainees. The initiative has resulted in annual cost savings of R27.4 million.

Addressing resolutions on shifting funding from militarization to peacebuilding, Didiza said the Department of Defence presented its Strategic Plan for 2025-30 and its Annual Performance Plan for 2025-26 to the National Assembly on June 18, 2025. She said the plans balance disaster relief and fire prevention with responses to climate crises, cyber threats and regional instability, while strengthening defense diplomacy and supporting an international ban on autonomous weapons systems.

On gender equality and youth development, Didiza reported that Parliament has received multiple briefings on efforts to combat gender-based violence and femicide, which has been declared a national crisis. These included updates from the South African Police Service, the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development and civil society stakeholders on legislative reforms, victim support and enforcement challenges. Didiza said traditional and faith leaders have also been invited to participate in public engagements to strengthen the fight against gender-based violence.