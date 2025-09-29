Côte d’Ivoire Secures $95M UAE Funding for AI, Digital Governance Projects

Côte d’Ivoire has secured a $95 million funding commitment from the United Arab Emirates to accelerate its digital transformation, the Ivorian Press Agency reported. A letter of intent is expected to be signed by mid-October, with funds released by year-end.

The financing will support construction of a modular data center and sovereign cloud, creation of an AI and innovation center of excellence, and upgrades to the Integrated Management System for Civil Servants and State Agents (SIGFAE) with AI-powered features. The projects aim to modernize public services and improve human resource management.

Officials said the initiative reflects Côte d’Ivoire’s broader push to strengthen governance, foster youth talent, and position itself as a West African hub for digital innovation. It also underscores deepening ties between Abidjan and Abu Dhabi in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and technology.