Collaborate Lagos: Bridging Innovation with Opportunity for Sustainable Growth

Collaborate Lagos is returning bigger and bolder at Art of Technology Lagos 7.0 (AOT 7.0) with a mission to unlock opportunities for innovation-driven startups and scale impactful solutions across Africa’s most dynamic tech hub. This year’s edition offers a ₦25 million prize pool, comprising cash, mentorship, investor access, and ecosystem visibility, to empower founders building transformative ventures in key impact sectors.

Driving Innovation Beyond Funding

At its core, Collaborate Lagos is designed to bridge the gap between startups and the strategic capital, partnerships, and networks they need to thrive. The platform recognizes that innovation does not only flourish with financial backing; it requires access to markets, knowledge-sharing, and trusted relationships. By bringing together startups, investors, government agencies, and industry stakeholders, Collaborate Lagos provides fertile ground for transformative ideas to scale into sustainable businesses.

Unlocking Opportunities Across Sectors

The 2025 edition will focus on high-impact sectors critical to Lagos’s future, including:

AgriTech: Deploying smart farming and aquaculture innovations to boost food security.

HealthTech: Advancing healthcare delivery through medical devices, digital health, and biotech solutions.

Sustainable Mobility: Designing green transport systems, electric mobility, and smart grids for cleaner cities.

EdTech: Harnessing immersive technologies such as AR/VR to transform learning experiences.

GreenTech & Clean Energy: Accelerating renewable energy adoption and carbon reduction systems.

What Participants Can Expect

Access to Funding: Compete for exclusive investment opportunities and the ₦25 million prize pool.

Expanded Market Reach: Gain visibility at Lagos's largest tech and innovation gathering.

Gain visibility at Lagos’s largest tech and innovation gathering. Enriching Collaborations: Network with investors, corporates, policymakers, and fellow entrepreneurs.

Capacity Building: Participate in expert-led workshops and mentorship sessions tailored for growth.

Call for Applications

Collaborate Lagos 2025 is more than a competition, it is a commitment to building the future of Lagos through innovation and sustainable growth. Startups ready to scale their impact are encouraged to apply.

Submission Deadline: November 7, 2025

Register now: https://aotlagos.com/collaborate-lagos/

For sponsorships, exhibition spaces, or partnership opportunities, kindly reach out to Bolatito at +234 703 186 9646 or via email at info@aotlagos.com.

Join us at Collaborate Lagos, where vision meets opportunity. Let’s build the future together.