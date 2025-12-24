ChatGPT Rolls Out ‘Year in Review’ Feature for Subscribers

OpenAI is joining a growing list of subscription-based platforms by introducing a “year in review” feature for users of ChatGPT.

Branded as Your Year with ChatGPT, the feature mirrors end-of-year recaps popularized by services such as Spotify and Sony. These summaries are designed to reflect user activity over the past year, relying on the extensive collection and storage of behavioral data.

OpenAI said access to the feature is currently limited by geography. It is available to users in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand and Australia who have both saved memory and reference chat history enabled.

The year-in-review summary presents users with usage statistics, including the number of messages exchanged with ChatGPT, the general topics discussed, communication style and an assigned category based on interaction patterns. Users also receive a personalized, AI-generated image intended to represent their year of engagement with the chatbot.

As with similar recap features across digital platforms, participation depends on users allowing detailed tracking of their activity, preferences and habits. Without opting in to these forms of data collection, the feature does not function.

While the summaries are positioned as a personalized end-of-year highlight, they underscore the broader data access required to generate them. As with other digital services offering annual recaps, the permissions granted extend beyond producing a single retrospective feature.