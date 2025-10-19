Central Bank of Egypt and MCIT Launch AI for FinTech Hackathon to Empower Next-Gen Innovators

The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), has launched the AI for FinTech Hackathon, an initiative designed to strengthen the digital and analytical capabilities of Egyptian youth. The event forms part of the Digital Egypt Builders Initiative (DEBI) and aligns with Egypt’s national strategy for digital transformation and financial innovation.

The Hackathon was organized under the FinTech Egypt umbrella — a flagship initiative by the CBE — to equip students with the skills needed to design AI-driven, data-informed solutions that address real challenges in the country’s banking sector.

Empowering Egypt’s Future FinTech Leaders

Through this hands-on competition, DEBI students were tasked with developing practical, technology-based solutions that merge artificial intelligence, data analytics, and financial services. The initiative aims to foster a new generation of FinTech professionals capable of driving innovation within Egypt’s evolving digital economy.

At the graduation and project presentation ceremony, teams showcased their prototypes before a panel of banking and technology experts, including:

Eng. Ayman Hussein , First Sub-Governor for the Information Technology Sector at the CBE

, First Sub-Governor for the Information Technology Sector at the CBE Dr. Hoda Baraka , Advisor to the ICT Minister for Technology Talents Development

, Advisor to the ICT Minister for Technology Talents Development Mr. Afdal Naguib, CEO and Managing Director of Société Arabe Internationale de Banque (SAIB)

Strengthening Collaboration Between Finance and Technology

Eng. Ayman Hussein reaffirmed the CBE’s commitment to building a strong FinTech ecosystem through education and hands-on experience.

“The Hackathon reflects the CBE’s FinTech and Innovation Strategy — particularly our focus on talent development,” he said. “It’s about more than education; it’s about equipping young professionals with the intellectual and practical skills to compete regionally and globally.”

Dr. Hoda Baraka highlighted the importance of inter-institutional cooperation in nurturing talent for the digital economy.

“This collaboration demonstrates the power of synergy between state institutions, the banking sector, and academia,” she said. “By integrating AI, data analytics, and FinTech education, we’re transforming academic learning into solutions that strengthen Egypt’s economy.”

Turning Ideas into Impact

Mr. Afdal Naguib of SAIB emphasized the Hackathon’s role as a bridge between education and employment.

“This initiative develops future FinTech leaders by giving students a chance to solve real banking challenges,” he said. “Winning teams will receive mentorship, cash prizes, and opportunities to implement their solutions in a live banking environment.”

Runner-up teams will also be awarded cash incentives and potential employment offers, reflecting the CBE’s and SAIB’s shared commitment to transforming innovation into career opportunities.

Driving Egypt’s FinTech Transformation

The AI for FinTech Hackathon represents another milestone in Egypt’s broader FinTech and digital transformation journey. By empowering students to apply AI and data analytics in solving financial challenges, the initiative advances Egypt’s vision to become a regional hub for innovation-driven finance and a model for sustainable digital growth.