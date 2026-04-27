Burundi Validates National AI Strategy for 2026-2030 at Bujumbura Workshop

Burundi has taken a significant step in its digital transformation agenda with the national validation workshop for its National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2026-2030, held April 21 in Bujumbura.

The workshop brought together stakeholders to validate a strategic framework intended to guide the responsible adoption of AI across public governance, economic development and service delivery.

Opening the session, Francine Inarukundo, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Finance, emphasized that the strategy focuses on practical applications of technology to improve governance, enhance production systems and strengthen public services for citizens. She framed artificial intelligence as a development tool rather than a purely technological initiative.

The strategy aligns with Burundi’s broader macroeconomic stabilization program, reinforcing the government’s objective of using digital tools to support structural transformation and improve efficiency across key sectors of the economy.

Through the initiative, Burundi aims to establish a coordinated framework for AI adoption between 2026 and 2030, ensuring emerging technologies contribute directly to economic modernization, institutional performance and improved service delivery.