Burkina Faso Partners with National Broadcaster to Use AI for Inclusive Communication and Linguistic Accessibility

The Ministry of Digital Transition, Posts and Electronic Communications of Burkina Faso has signed a landmark agreement with Radio and Television of Burkina (RTB) to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into the country’s public communication systems. The partnership, formalized on October 21, 2025, by Minister Dr. Aminata Zerbo/Sabane and RTB Director General Atéridar Galip Some, marks a significant milestone in Burkina Faso’s drive to make information more inclusive, accessible, and linguistically diverse.

Harnessing AI for Inclusive Communication

The collaboration is part of a broader national AI integration strategy that aims to modernize public service delivery and strengthen digital inclusion. By embedding AI in broadcasting and communication, the Ministry and RTB seek to expand information access to citizens regardless of language, literacy level, or location.

A key feature of the partnership is an AI-powered translation tool developed by the Interdisciplinary Center for Artificial Intelligence for Development (CITADEL) at the Virtual University of Burkina. Demonstrated during the signing event, the system can translate Mooré into French and vice versa, enabling RTB to broadcast content in multiple local languages — a critical step toward linguistic inclusion and technological sovereignty.

“AI must serve the people,” said Minister Zerbo/Sabane. “Through this initiative, we are ensuring that every Burkinabè citizen can access vital information in a language they understand.”

Strengthening National Identity Through AI

RTB plans to expand AI’s use in content creation and production, including Burkinabe animations, documentaries, and educational programming. The broadcaster aims to leverage AI tools to streamline workflows, improve accessibility for persons with disabilities, and produce content that celebrates Burkina Faso’s cultural and linguistic diversity.

Director General Some emphasized that the partnership will allow RTB to “deliver public information that is both technologically advanced and culturally resonant.”

Part of a National AI Strategy

The initiative falls under Burkina Faso’s three-pronged national AI agenda, which includes:

Developing a national AI integration roadmap, Launching awareness and capacity-building programs — including a National AI Conference set for October 28, 2025, and Implementing pilot AI projects across strategic sectors such as health, meteorology, security, and information dissemination.

Earlier this year, the Ministry signed a similar AI collaboration with the National Meteorological Agency (ANAM) to improve climate forecasting and early warning systems. Together, these initiatives demonstrate Burkina Faso’s growing commitment to leveraging AI for sustainable development and governance innovation.

Toward Digital and Cultural Empowerment

By combining digital transformation with cultural preservation, the Ministry’s approach ensures that AI becomes a tool for empowerment, not exclusion. The partnership with RTB exemplifies how AI can bridge linguistic divides, enhance public service broadcasting, and foster national unity through shared information access.

As Burkina Faso accelerates its adoption of AI, it joins a growing number of African nations using technology to build inclusive, knowledge-driven societies that reflect their unique cultural and linguistic identities.