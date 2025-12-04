AU Conference Highlights Digital Tools as Key to Transforming Africa’s Agriculture

The African Union has wrapped up its first Conference on Digital Agriculture in Addis Ababa, placing a strong focus on how technology can modernize farming and strengthen food systems across the continent.

Speaking at the event, AU Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment Moses Vilakati emphasized the potential of digital transformation to increase productivity, build climate resilience and expand market access for African farmers.

“Digital tools enable farmers to access real-time information on markets, financing, prices and weather patterns, empowering them to make informed decisions about planting and production,” Vilakati said.

Policy reforms were identified as essential to support the widespread adoption of these technologies. Delegates stressed the need for affordable broadband, strong data governance frameworks and cybersecurity systems to protect information and ensure the smooth functioning of digital platforms.

Vilakati noted that once governments establish a level playing field, the private sector can accelerate investment in digital infrastructure. This would allow farmers to focus more on production while gaining better access to local and regional markets.

The conference highlighted several emerging technologies shaping Africa’s agricultural sector, including Internet of Things (IoT) systems, artificial intelligence advisory platforms and mobile-based tools that support financial inclusion. IoT devices are helping farmers monitor soil and crop conditions, while AI-powered services provide tailored crop management advice. Mobile platforms are becoming increasingly important for payments and market connectivity, especially for smallholder farmers.

Vilakati also pointed to Africa’s existing trade imbalance. An estimated 80% to 85% of the continent’s agricultural exports go to Europe. He called for stronger intra-African trade and the removal of barriers that limit movement of agricultural goods across the continent.

The conference closed with commitments from governments and the private sector to support farmers through digital innovation. Delegates agreed that coordinated policy reforms, targeted investment and private sector engagement are essential to building resilient, sustainable and competitive food systems.

Vilakati stressed that digital transformation is already reshaping agriculture on the continent. With the right support, he said, farmers can boost productivity, improve livelihoods and enhance Africa’s food security.