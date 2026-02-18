Anthropic and the Government of Rwanda Sign MOU for AI in Health and Education

The Government of Rwanda and Anthropic have signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding to formalize and expand their partnership, bringing AI to Rwanda’s education, health, and public sector systems.

This agreement builds on the ALX education partnership announced in November 2025 and marks the first time Anthropic has formalized a multi-sector partnership through a government MOU on the African continent.

Under the MOU, Anthropic will support the Ministry of Health to tackle its ambitious national health goals, including its plan to eliminate cervical cancer and its ongoing efforts to reduce malaria and maternal mortality. Developer teams across government institutions will use Claude and Claude Code. Along with hands-on training, capacity building, and API credits, this access will support Rwanda’s broader efforts to integrate AI into other public sector areas.

“This partnership with Anthropic is an important milestone in Rwanda’s AI journey. Our goal is to continue to design and deploy AI solutions that can be applied at a national level to strengthen education, advance health outcomes, and enhance governance with an emphasis on our context,” said Paula Ingabire, Minister of ICT and Innovation in Rwanda.

The MOU formally codifies the fall 2025 education agreement, which included 2,000 Claude Pro licenses for educators across Rwanda, AI literacy training for public servants and the deployment of Claude-powered AI learning companion—across eight African countries.

Anthropic’s Beneficial Deployments team has worked closely with the Ministry of ICT and Innovation, and partners to design programs matched to Rwanda’s needs and priorities.

“Technology is only as valuable as its reach. We’re investing in training, technical support, and capacity building to expand access — so that AI can be used safely and independently by teachers, health workers, and public servants throughout Rwanda,” said Elizabeth Kelly, Head of Beneficial Deployments at Anthropic.

Today’s announcement builds on the education partnerships, which help students and educators interact with AI, and marks a significant expansion into the health sector. Together, these partnerships reflect a long-term collaboration that prioritizes capacity building, responsible deployment, and local control over how new technologies are introduced. By investing in skills, infrastructure, and institutions, the partners aim to lay the groundwork for AI to deliver lasting value in the sectors that matter most to people’s lives.