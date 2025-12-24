Amazon Expands Alexa+ With New Travel, Home Services Integrations

Amazon is expanding its AI-powered digital assistant, Alexa+, with new integrations that will allow users to access additional online services directly through the assistant.

The company said Thursday that Alexa+ will add integrations with Angi, Expedia, Square and Yelp starting in 2026.

The new capabilities will enable users to book hotels, request quotes for home services and schedule salon appointments using voice or natural language prompts. Through Expedia, users will be able to compare, book and manage hotel reservations or ask Alexa+ for personalized recommendations based on preferences, such as pet-friendly accommodation for a specific weekend or destination.

The additions expand Alexa+’s growing ecosystem of third-party services, which already includes integrations with Fodor, OpenTable, Suno, Ticketmaster, Thumbtack and Uber.

Amazon said the goal is to make it easier for consumers to complete everyday tasks without switching between multiple websites or mobile apps. Users can hold back-and-forth conversations with Alexa+, refining requests as they go, similar to how other AI chatbots are beginning to integrate external applications.

Whether consumers will fully embrace AI assistants as a primary way to access online services remains uncertain. Amazon said early usage data shows strong engagement with home and personal service providers, including Thumbtack and Vagaro, among Alexa+ early adopters.

The broader industry is increasingly testing AI assistants as app-like platforms to bring artificial intelligence to more consumers. Success, however, will depend on whether these tools can match or exceed the convenience of traditional apps and websites. Analysts note that AI-driven platforms will either need to offer a comparable range of services or become highly effective at recommending the right service at the right time without appearing intrusive or promotional.