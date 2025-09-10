AI Will Create Jobs, Not Destroy Them, Says Khumbula Tech CEO

Concerns that artificial intelligence (AI) will worsen Africa’s already high unemployment crisis are misplaced, according to Ongopotse Motlhanke, Chief Executive Officer of Khumbula Tech, a South African digital transformation and platform solutions provider.

Motlhanke believes AI’s impact on the job market will be transformative rather than destructive, replacing repetitive, routine tasks while creating higher-quality employment opportunities and enabling growth in critical sectors such as agriculture, education, and healthcare.

AI as a Job Creator, Not a Threat

Discussions around AI’s role in Africa frequently lead to concerns over jobs, especially with an estimated 36 million employable people currently jobless on the continent, according to Statista. But Motlhanke insists fears of AI replacing human labor are overstated.

“Generally, technology is a job creator, not a job destroyer — and this bodes well for all continents, including our own,” he said.

He pointed to ResearchGate statistics showing that global employment has more than doubled over the last five decades, rising from 1.5 billion in 1975 to more than 3 billion today, despite successive waves of technological disruption.

New Roles Emerging in the AI Economy

Motlhanke highlighted how AI is creating entirely new categories of jobs, many of which did not exist just a few years ago. Examples include:

AI Prompt Engineers — specialists who design inputs to optimize AI model outputs

— specialists who design inputs to optimize AI model outputs Machine Learning Engineers — professionals developing and refining AI systems

— professionals developing and refining AI systems Data Scientists and AI Ethicists — roles focusing on fairness, transparency, and accountability in AI

“AI might replace repetitive and routine roles that lend themselves to automation,” Motlhanke explained, “but it will simultaneously create higher-quality, innovation-driven opportunities across industries.”

AI Driving Transformation in Agriculture

In South Africa, Motlhanke cited GreenAgri’s Green Economy Strategic Framework, which integrates AI-powered smart agri-production plans in the Western Cape.

“AI is emerging as the next frontier in agricultural evolution,” according to GreenAgri. By optimizing crop yields, streamlining logistics, and improving sustainability, AI is helping the agricultural sector become more resilient and data-driven.

Pan-African AI Momentum

Motlhanke noted that AI adoption is expanding rapidly across Africa. Several universities in Ghana, South Africa, and Uganda have launched AI-focused research labs dedicated to tackling social and economic challenges.

He also referenced the African Union’s 2024 commitment to advancing the continent’s AI capabilities, calling technology a “transformative force” with the potential to reshape entire economies.

Khumbula Tech’s Role in Africa’s AI Evolution

Through its Atlantis communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS), Khumbula Tech is integrating AI-powered solutions designed specifically to address African challenges. The company’s focus spans sectors such as education, agriculture, and health, reflecting a broader mission to align AI with local priorities.

“AI’s future in Africa isn’t about replacing people,” Motlhanke concluded. “It’s about empowering them with the tools to innovate, create, and compete globally.”

This aligns with growing regional and global efforts — from AI-powered agriculture in the Western Cape to African Union policy frameworks — to ensure AI generates inclusive growth while preparing African economies for the future of work.