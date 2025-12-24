AI to Take Center Stage in Energy Investment Decisions at IAE Forum 2026

Investors in African energy projects continue to face a familiar challenge. The continent offers vast resource potential and the prospect of strong returns, but political, regulatory and operational risks frequently delay or derail projects.

High-profile developments illustrate the issue. The Mozambique LNG project, valued at about $20 billion, has faced repeated delays due to security concerns and financing uncertainty. The East African Crude Oil Pipeline has also encountered prolonged setbacks and financing withdrawals amid sustained global opposition. In the renewable sector, stalled solar grid expansion efforts in Nigeria underscore the difficulty of forecasting operational and financial outcomes in fast-changing markets.

These challenges will be addressed during a session titled “Reshaping Investment Decisions with Artificial Intelligence,” to be held as part of the AI Forum at the Invest in African Energy Forum in April 2026 in Paris.

The session will examine how AI-driven analytics are moving beyond experimentation to become strategic tools for investors and developers. Organizers say the discussion will focus on how artificial intelligence can accelerate deal flow, strengthen risk assessment and improve capital allocation across Africa’s complex energy landscape.

AI’s value lies in its ability to process large and diverse datasets. Machine learning models can combine geopolitical risk indicators, market trends, community sentiment, supply chain data and satellite imagery to generate more detailed project risk profiles. AI tools are also changing deal sourcing by scanning regulatory updates, investment filings and project developments to identify opportunities earlier and reduce due diligence timelines.

Portfolio management is another key application. Advanced models can simulate multiple market and policy scenarios, helping investors balance higher-risk, higher-return projects with lower-risk alternatives that can be deployed more quickly. For example, AI can compare large hydropower developments in the Democratic Republic of Congo with distributed solar projects that offer faster returns but face grid integration challenges.

AI is also increasingly used at the operational level. Predictive maintenance, demand forecasting and grid optimization tools can reduce downtime, anticipate bottlenecks and improve project bankability. By integrating AI into both financial and operational planning, investors gain greater visibility and foresight across the project lifecycle.

The AI Forum at IAE 2026 will bring together investors, technology providers and policymakers to explore practical applications of AI in energy investment. Organizers say the goal is to show how AI can help manage risk and uncertainty while unlocking capital that might otherwise remain sidelined.

IAE 2026 is scheduled for April 22 to 23, 2026, in Paris and serves as a deal-making platform ahead of African Energy Week. The event will feature two days of engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers.