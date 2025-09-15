AI to Power Seamless Banking Experiences Across Africa

In Africa’s rapidly digitizing financial landscape, customers are demanding more than just services—they want experiences. Infobip, a global communications leader, is transforming banking interactions with AI-powered solutions that create what they call a “seamless journey” from awareness to loyalty.

According to Infobip, a seamless journey means maintaining context throughout every step of the customer interaction. Whether a client starts a conversation on WhatsApp, continues via email, or moves to a voice call, the system ensures a smooth handover without losing vital information.

“Customers no longer wait on hold or repeat themselves; they receive immediate support and solutions that feel human, even when delivered by AI.” – Dean Baker, Regional Head at Infobip

Fragmented journeys and siloed services have long left customers frustrated; in fact, 62% of bank clients report feeling out of sync with their institutions. AI solutions aim to close that gap, offering contextual memory, predictive insights, and proactive problem-solving—so a customer calling to reverse a transaction can walk away with an immediate resolution.

AI also powers their orchestration platform, enabling banks to integrate multiple channels and touchpoints while delivering real-time solutions. Beyond efficiency, this approach strengthens loyalty and enhances personalization.

Compliance remains central. Infobip employs data protection officers to ensure that regulations like GDPR and POPIA are fully integrated into AI operations, guaranteeing customer data remains secure while enabling innovation.

As competition in Africa’s digital banking space heats up, Infobip demonstrates that the combination of AI, orchestration, and open access to tools not only streamlines customer journeys but also empowers the next generation of innovators to create solutions that matter.

