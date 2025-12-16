AI Search Tools Disrupt Online Recipe Industry, Leaving Food Bloggers Scrambling

When Google rolled out its AI Mode search feature in March, it began offering AI-generated recipes. The results were often flawed. In one widely shared example, the system failed to recognize satire from The Onion and advised users to cook with non-toxic glue.

The missteps highlight a growing concern among food bloggers whose recipes are increasingly being repurposed, altered and redistributed by generative AI tools. Bloggers who publish free content supported by advertising say their carefully tested recipes are being stitched together from multiple sources, stripped of context and presented without meaningful attribution in AI search results and chatbot responses.

Recipe creators have little legal protection. While copyright law covers the wording of written content, recipes themselves are generally not copyrightable. As a result, bloggers have limited recourse when AI systems reassemble their work into simplified versions that appear in search results, AI-generated cookbooks or imitation websites.

Many fear this practice is eroding trust in online recipes altogether. Jim Delmage, who runs the Sip and Feast blog and YouTube channel with his wife, said some creators are reluctant to speak publicly because their livelihoods are at stake. Matt Rodbard, founder and editor in chief of Taste, described the shift as potentially existential for advertising-supported food sites, calling it "an extinction event" for some publishers

Traffic declines are already being reported. Carrie Forrest of Clean Eating Kitchen told Bloomberg she has lost 80% of her site traffic over the past two years. Others say their audience numbers remain stable for now, often crediting loyal followers rather than search traffic for sustaining their businesses.

Karen Tedesco of Familystyle Food said her site still ranks highly in traditional search results, but AI Mode produces a synthesized recipe drawn from multiple sources. The AI-generated version removes the detailed explanations, process photos and cooking insights that distinguish her work. Although AI Mode links to original sources, she believes most users do not click through, instead trusting the summarized result presented to them.

Other bloggers report a disconnect between impressions and actual visits, suggesting users are consuming AI summaries without visiting original sites. Adam Gallagher of Inspired Taste said the trend indicates that AI-generated results are satisfying user needs before they reach publisher pages.

While some acknowledge that excessive advertising and cluttered site designs have contributed to user frustration, media executives argue that recent algorithm changes and AI-driven search experiences are the primary drivers of declining traffic. A survey commissioned by ad-tech company Raptive found nearly half of respondents viewed AI-generated content as less trustworthy than human-created content, offering a measure of hope for publishers.

Still, options are limited. Blocking AI crawlers risks reducing visibility in search results. Subscription platforms such as Substack or Patreon are viable only for creators with large existing audiences. Rodbard suggests that print cookbooks may see renewed interest, noting that cookbook sales in some categories have risen this year, even as digital content struggles.

Despite the uncertainty, many creators remain committed to adapting. "It's always up and down," Tedesco said. "You have to roll with it and adapt"