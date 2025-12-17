AI Retail Platform Fynd Expands Into South Africa With Surtee Group Partnership

Fynd, an AI-native retail technology platform backed by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, has officially expanded into South Africa, marking its entry into the African market through a partnership with Surtee Group, one of the country’s established luxury and fashion retailers.

The move comes as South Africa’s e-commerce sector continues to grow rapidly. According to Statista, the country is expected to have 11.7 million e-commerce users in 2025, rising to 21.5 million by 2029. Growth is being driven by increased internet access, mobile-first shopping habits and rising consumer trust in digital platforms.

South Africa’s online retail market is projected to exceed R130 billion ($7.48 billion) in 2025, accounting for nearly 10% of total retail sales. That represents a fourfold increase since 2020 and is pushing retailers to invest in artificial intelligence and unified commerce infrastructure.

“South Africa’s retail landscape is evolving fast,” said Ronak Modi, Fynd’s chief business officer for global markets. “Consumers expect seamless, personalized experiences across every channel, and retailers need agile, intelligent infrastructure to keep up.”

Fynd’s platform is designed to unify fragmented retail systems, improve fulfillment speed and enhance customer engagement without increasing operational complexity. While online sales are growing, offline retail still generates the majority of revenue in South Africa. Fynd aims to bridge that gap by enabling retailers to connect in-store inventory with online channels.

Through the partnership, Surtee Group will use Fynd’s technology to unify offline inventory online, enable ship-from-store capabilities and improve sell-through and margins. Tools such as clienteling will also allow in-store teams to deliver more personalized recommendations and seamless omnichannel experiences.

Fynd’s AI-native stack provides real-time stock visibility, dark store orchestration, intelligent customer engagement and fulfillment capabilities within a single scalable platform.

As part of its digital transformation strategy, Surtee Group plans to strengthen its position in luxury and fashion retail while expanding its e-commerce presence and improving omnichannel agility.

“We were looking for a partner who understood both the technical and strategic dimensions of unified commerce,” a Surtee Group spokesperson said. “Fynd stood out for its scalability, consultative approach and experience with global fashion brands aligned with our portfolio.”