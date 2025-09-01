AI-Powered Property Scams Surge in South Africa: Buyers, Tenants, and Sectional Title Schemes at Risk

Criminals are increasingly leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to orchestrate sophisticated property scams, targeting buyers, tenants, landlords, and sectional title schemes, warns Pearl Scheltema, CEO of Fitzanne Estates.

From fake property listings and AI-generated documents to deepfake videos and voice-cloned phone calls, fraudsters are deploying advanced tools to deceive unsuspecting victims across South Africa’s real estate market.

AI-Driven Tactics Behind Property Scams

According to Scheltema, AI is being used to:

Generate fake property listings with enhanced, realistic photographs.

with enhanced, realistic photographs. Forge documents and contracts that appear legitimate.

that appear legitimate. Produce deepfake videos impersonating property owners or agents.

impersonating property owners or agents. Clone voices of estate agents and attorneys to manipulate buyers and tenants.

One growing trend involves scammers intercepting levy statements in sectional title schemes, altering banking details, and redirecting payments into criminal accounts.

“An email that looks like it’s from your managing agent, complete with AI-forged letterheads and signatures, can be incredibly convincing,” Scheltema warned.

Sectional Title Schemes Among Top Targets

Sectional title properties — involving multiple owners, trustees, and managing agents — have become prime targets for cybercriminals. Fraudsters exploit these setups to:

Reroute levy payments into fake accounts.

into fake accounts. Impersonate property managers or trustees.

Send phishing emails appearing authentic and urgent.

This creates financial losses, legal disputes, and erodes trust within communities.

Rental Scams on the Rise

AI-generated fake rental listings are becoming increasingly common, particularly on high-traffic but low-verification platforms like:

Facebook Marketplace

RentUncle

Other classifieds without strong listing verification

Fraudsters lure tenants with below-market prices and pressure them to pay deposits quickly, often using urgent claims like “the property is in high demand.”

Anton Jansen van Vuuren, COO of Harcourts South Africa, confirmed a spike in fake listings impersonating the brand:

“Scammers advertise properties pretending to work for Harcourts. These schemes exploit platforms that don’t verify listings, putting consumers at risk.”

Red Flags and Warning Signs

Victims are often pressured into making upfront payments before viewing properties or confirming ownership. Criminals increasingly leverage AI-powered tools to fabricate:

Identity documents

Title deeds

Contracts and payment instructions

In some overseas cases, voice-cloning has even been used to impersonate estate agents or attorneys, tricking clients into transferring large sums of money.

Protecting Yourself From AI-Driven Property Fraud

Scheltema advises buyers, tenants, trustees, and owners to take proactive precautions:

Verify payment instructions with a known contact, not just by email.

with a known contact, not just by email. Avoid responding to urgent, high-pressure requests for funds.

Check the credentials of agents and property professionals with the Estate Agency Affairs Board (EAAB) .

of agents and property professionals with the . Participate in trustee meetings and maintain open communication within sectional title communities.

“Technology is not the enemy,” Scheltema said. “We use it to streamline processes, improve communication, and enhance security. The challenge is ensuring technology works for clients, not criminals.”

Bottom Line

South Africa’s real estate market is facing a new wave of AI-powered fraud, with scammers exploiting digital platforms, identity spoofing, and deepfakes to trick victims into losing deposits, levies, and personal data.

Experts warn that vigilance, verification, and professional guidance remain the strongest defenses. As Scheltema concluded: