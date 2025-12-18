AI Brings Preventive Healthcare Into Everyday Life, Says Profmed CEO

South Africa’s healthcare system is under growing pressure, but artificial intelligence is beginning to shift care toward prevention by placing diagnostic and screening tools directly in the hands of consumers, according to Profmed CEO Craig Comrie.

Comrie said the healthcare sector has historically focused more on treating illness than preventing it, a gap that AI and data analytics are now starting to close.

“The world has spent decades refining treatments, but not nearly enough effort has gone into keeping people healthy in the first place,” Comrie said. “AI and data analytics are enabling prevention to happen outside the traditional healthcare environment, at home and in real time, through tools people already use every day.”

Advances in AI and digital imaging now allow meaningful health data to be extracted from a smartphone camera. These tools can analyze facial blood vessels to identify physiological markers such as heart rate, blood pressure, oxygen saturation and stress indicators with clinically validated accuracy.

“The power of this technology lies in its accessibility,” Comrie said. “It removes the logistical and financial barriers that often delay early detection. When you can check your vital signs at any time, you are far more likely to identify a potential problem early and seek medical advice when it matters most.”

The economic case for preventive care is strong. Chronic diseases account for more than half of South Africa’s healthcare expenditure, and early detection can reduce long-term costs for both medical scheme members and providers while easing pressure on healthcare infrastructure.

Comrie said preventive care should be viewed as a core component of a sustainable healthcare model rather than an optional extra.

“When prevention is built into everyday routines, it leads to earlier diagnoses, fewer hospitalizations and better outcomes,” he said. “It also allows limited healthcare resources to be directed where they are most needed.”

Despite the promise of AI-driven healthcare, concerns remain around data privacy and the role of human judgment. Comrie emphasized that digital tools must be supported by strong data governance and trusted medical partnerships.

“Data security and ethical use of AI are non-negotiable,” he said. “Technology should enhance the relationship between patient and practitioner, not replace it.”

As digital health technologies mature, Comrie said they will increasingly rely on longitudinal data to deliver more personalized insights. Rather than isolated readings, these tools will track health trends over time and help predict future outcomes.

“We are moving toward a model where data-driven insights inform personalized health benefits and interventions,” he said. “It’s a shift from reactive to proactive healthcare, and AI is the catalyst.”

While large-scale transformation will take time, Comrie said individuals can already benefit from low-cost digital assessments that offer an entry point into preventive care.

“Don’t wait for symptoms,” he said. “Prevention is not a luxury. It’s the foundation of sustainable health, and with the right technology, it is finally within reach.”