Africa’s Flagship Event Returns To Spotlight AI, Fintech, And Connectivity

The GSMA’s flagship African connectivity event, MWC25 Kigali, returns to the Kigali Convention Centre, Rwanda, from 21-23 October 2025. MWC Kigali has quickly evolved into the continent’s leading platform for convening innovators, policymakers, and business leaders to explore how connectivity and digital technologies are accelerating Africa’s transformation.

The speaker line-up will feature leaders from the UN’s International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the Government of Rwanda’s Ministry of ICT and Innovation, and senior executives from major operators and technology players including Airtel Africa, Amini, Axian Telecom Group, Ethio Telecom, Huawei, MTN Group, Orange, and ZTE.

Founding and Headline Sponsors include Huawei, MTN, and ZTE, with Airtel and Orange as Industry Sponsors, alongside Event Partners the Ministry of ICT and Innovation of the Government of Rwanda (MINICT) and Smart Africa. The event will feature a dynamic show floor with exhibitors including Detecon, Ericsson, Ethiotel, Fraudbuster, Ookla, Netscout, PXS, SES, Telcoin, Terrapay, and others, alongside previously announced exhibitors. The Orange Social Ventures Prize will once again be hosted, celebrating social innovators from across Africa and the Middle East.

Angela Wamola, Head of Africa, GSMA, said: “Every year, MWC Kigali grows as an industry platform for progress – not only for Africa, but for the wider global economy. This year’s event switches gears beyond counting connections and coverage to delivering the connectivity, skills, and innovation which confronts the challenges still ahead, and accelerates Africa’s growth for decades to come. Let’s us join leaders from across the ecosystem in Kigali next week in pressing forward through action.”

Held in partnership with the Ministry of ICT & Innovation in Rwanda, this year’s event will also introduce several new exciting features:

GSMA Ministerial Programme : joining the Kigali agenda for the first time, bringing together policymakers and business leaders to debate pressing topics including AI, the digitalisation of African economies, and the impact of our industries on the UN SDGs.

: joining the Kigali agenda for the first time, bringing together policymakers and business leaders to debate pressing topics including AI, the digitalisation of African economies, and the impact of our industries on the UN SDGs. The Future of Education & Work in Africa (FEWA) : co-located with MWC Kigali for the first time, this dedicated one-day summit unites AI pioneers, policymakers, and innovators to shape scalable and ethical AI solutions for education and workforce transformation across Africa.

: co-located with MWC Kigali for the first time, this dedicated one-day summit unites AI pioneers, policymakers, and innovators to shape scalable and ethical AI solutions for education and workforce transformation across Africa. This year’s programme has been expanded to include a number of dedicated Summits covering the pressing challenges and opportunities facing Africa; including a two-day Fintech Summit, a 5G Summit, and MWC Kigali’s first-ever Security Summit.

MWC Kigali’s packed three-day agenda and conference programme is structured around four key themes shaping Africa’s technology ecosystem over the next 12 months and beyond:

Connected Continent : Exploring how expanded connectivity, affordable smartphones, and the rollout of 5G are enabling millions across Africa to access services and participate in the global digital economy.

: Exploring how expanded connectivity, affordable smartphones, and the rollout of 5G are enabling millions across Africa to access services and participate in the global digital economy. The AI Future : Examining AI’s potential to double Africa’s GDP growth by 2035 and drive innovation, while emphasising skills, collaboration, and ethical practices.

: Examining AI’s potential to double Africa’s GDP growth by 2035 and drive innovation, while emphasising skills, collaboration, and ethical practices. Fintech : Showcasing how mobile-powered fintech solutions are transforming financial systems, enhancing inclusion, and fostering economic resilience.

: Showcasing how mobile-powered fintech solutions are transforming financial systems, enhancing inclusion, and fostering economic resilience. Africa’s Digital Frontier: Highlighting the continent’s fast-growing digital sectors, from entertainment to healthcare, and the innovations defining Africa’s next chapter of transformation.

For more information, visit www.mwckigali.com or follow updates via the MWC Kigali Press Zone. Media are invited to register with a complimentary pass via the Press Zone.