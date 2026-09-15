African AI Film Festival 2026

“The African AI Film Festival is the first global stage dedicated to African and African-diaspora filmmakers reimagining cinema with artificial intelligence. We exist at the meeting point of the world’s oldest storytelling tradition and its newest creative tools — and we believe that’s where the future of film is being written.”

At a glance

What First global film festival for African and diaspora filmmakers working with AI Premieres Hollywood — 21 November 2026 · Kampala — 12 December 2026 Free deadline 30 September 2026 (free for all entrants) Final deadline 20 October 2026 ($5–$10) Always free Africa-based filmmakers and Student & Emerging entrants, at any deadline Notifications Early November 2026 Submit via FilmFreeway Attend RSVP open, limited capacity

The four categories

A film may be entered in one category only.

AI Short Film — narrative fiction, 1–10 minutes

— narrative fiction, 1–10 minutes AI Animation — any style, 2D, 3D or experimental, 1–10 minutes

— any style, 2D, 3D or experimental, 1–10 minutes AI Documentary — non-fiction and factual, 5–20 minutes

— non-fiction and factual, 5–20 minutes Student & Emerging — first-time filmmakers and enrolled students, 1–10 minutes

Who can enter

Each entry must meet at least one African connection test: the lead filmmaker is of African or African-diaspora heritage; the film centres African stories, languages, history or culture; or the work is an African collaboration.

AI must be central to the film’s creation — generated or augmented video, animation, imagery, voice, music or script. Minor AI colour correction alone does not qualify.

Entrants must be 18 or over. Under-18s may enter Student & Emerging with guardian consent.

Films must have been completed on or after 1 January 2024. Previously screened work is welcome in year one. Any language is accepted, with English subtitles required for non-English films. Format: H.264 .mp4, minimum 1080p, 24–30 fps.

Nine awards

Four category awards, plus Best Director, the Cultural Resonance Award, Best of Festival, an Audience Award decided by public vote, and Best Film by an African-Based Filmmaker.

Winners receive trophies and official selection laurels, AI tool credit bundles from sponsors including Runway and Adobe, mentorship and pitch access, and a screening slot at the Hollywood and Kampala premieres. The festival is explicit that it offers prestige and opportunity rather than cash.

Judging

Five criteria: storytelling and emotional impact, creative and innovative use of AI, cultural authenticity and resonance, technical craft, and originality of vision.

Jury: Amira Sayed (Egypt), award-winning journalist and media educator whose documentary Ladies of The Nile won a 2025 BEA Festival of Media Arts Award of Excellence; Joan Kabugu (Kenya), WIFA Best Director honoree and founder of ECILA Films; T.J. Seaman (Nigeria), cinematographer and CEO of CineCulture Films with nearly three decades of feature and documentary work; and Pauline Nabbosa (Uganda), AI filmmaker and founder of Kreator Mastery.

Advisory board: Malik Afegbua (Nigeria), ranked among Africa’s top five AI artists, whose Elder Series went viral and whose studio uses AI to preserve fading oral histories; Carolyn Carew (South Africa), producer with over 40 credits including South Africa’s 96th Academy Awards submission; Likarion Wainaina (Kenya), director of Supa Modo, which collected 58 international awards and became Kenya’s Oscar submission; and Rita Lamotte (Morocco), co-founder of Ksar Production, who began on Ridley Scott’s Gladiator at 17.

The ethics requirement worth noting

Every entry must disclose the main AI tools and models used and briefly describe how AI was involved. The festival states plainly that this “never counts against your score.”

That design choice addresses a documented problem. UNESCO-backed research by the Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change, published last month, found that around 58% of South African content creators use generative AI while only 33% consistently disclose it — and interviews found creators feared disclosure would damage perceived authenticity and audience trust.

A festival that requires disclosure and guarantees it carries no penalty removes that disincentive. Spotify’s AI Persona labelling, introduced in August, relies on voluntary self-declaration.

The festival also prohibits AI-generated depictions of real identifiable people without documented consent, deepfakes intended to deceive or defame, and harmful content including any AI-generated material sexualising minors or inciting violence. Entrants must warrant they hold all necessary rights. Violations are grounds for disqualification at any stage, including after an award.

Who is behind it

The festival is the flagship programme of the African AI Arts & Culture Institute, a California nonprofit public benefit corporation.

Founder and festival director Patrick Sekyaya is a Ugandan diaspora filmmaker based in Los Angeles. He trained at the Maisha Film Lab under Mira Nair, One Fine Day Films under Tom Tykwer, Talent Campus Durban and the Berlinale Talent Campus, and was named Most Gifted Filmmaker in Uganda at the Super Talent Awards. He wrote, directed and produced Origin of Sin and The Ugandan, the latter selected for FESPACO 2013 and winner of Best Child Actor at the African Movie Academy Awards. He founded ViralHQ.ai in 2025 and directed his first AI-driven film, Mycelium, in 2026.

Founding partners include ElevenLabs, ViralHQ.ai, Genflix, Shaike, Nigerians Report and H3nzyAI.

Context

The festival arrives as African creative-sector AI debates have sharpened considerably. Zimbabwe’s Nhimbe Trust won UNESCO backing in July for a Southern African project on AI ethics and artistic freedom. AuraaAfrica founder Gift Lubele told a Johannesburg gathering that 94% of AI music models are trained on Western data, with African data at 0.04%. Gebeya and IREX opened a pathway into the Afreximbank-backed CANEX Create-Thon for AI music, video and game projects.

Sekyaya’s framing is that generative AI removes the budget and access barriers that kept African filmmakers out, and that the festival exists so African creators lead the next chapter of cinema rather than follow it.

Links to include: submissions at filmfreeway.com/AfricanAIFilmFestival · festival site africanaifilmfestival.org · RSVP at luma.com/mc7nl68k