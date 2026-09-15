Africa Has More AI Founders and Fewer First Cheques

African startups raised approximately $1.36 billion in the first half of 2026. Only 190 companies secured rounds of at least $100,000.

That second number is the one that matters. The count of startups raising between $100,000 and $500,000 — the first institutional cheque, the money that buys a small team and the time to find out whether anyone will pay — has fallen sharply against earlier years.

Headline totals conceal this. A handful of mature companies closing large rounds keeps the aggregate healthy while the number of businesses receiving their first meaningful financing declines.

The gap is visible in iAfrica’s own coverage

Look at what has been funded on this continent in 2026 and the shape of the problem appears.

At the bottom: Injini’s AI venture builder offers $25,000 to five Southern African teams. The HAIDI disability innovation track offers grants up to five million Kenyan shillings, roughly $39,000. GoGettaz awarded $50,000 to Uganda’s SANDI AI. Google’s South African accelerator provides R1 million non-dilutive, around $55,000. Oakvale Invest’s first portfolio company, Tennsa, received just over R1 million, about $61,000.

At the top: Verascient raised $1.2 million pre-seed, Fincart $2.8 million, Cue $5 million, Terra Industries $52 million.

Between roughly $100,000 and $1 million, the archive thins out considerably. iHUB and the Mastercard Foundation offer up to $100,000 per company. Askya Investment Partners has committed a minimum of $200,000 to at least one participant in its new AI growth programme — a figure that sits deliberately in the gap, and Babacar Seck, who runs Askya, previously led Digital Africa.

Grants and prizes are plentiful. Series A capital exists for companies that reach it. The rung that connects them is missing.

Interest is not the constraint

Enthusiasm for African AI has never been higher. Digital Africa reports growing numbers of AI entrepreneurs. LINGUA Africa drew more than 800 applications from 64 countries for 26 places, 85% of them African. Askya’s programme is open to founders across the continent.

But genuinely AI-native companies still take a small share of total African startup funding. Much of what gets classified as AI investment goes to businesses applying AI within financial services, insurance, fraud detection or agriculture rather than building foundational technology — a distinction that inflates the headline AI figure while leaving the underlying capability thinly capitalised.

That was visible in the Atlantica Ventures cluster covered last week: four AI infrastructure deals across 18 months totalling under $10 million, described by the firm as thesis-testing positions rather than scaled bets. Atlantica typically participates in rounds an order of magnitude larger.

Why the first cheque decides everything

A company that cannot raise its first $100,000 or $200,000 does not survive long enough to become a Series A candidate. The failure is not visible in funding totals because the companies disappear before they appear in any dataset.

That has prompted calls for stronger domestic angel networks, development-finance guarantees, local institutional investors and other sources of risk capital prepared to back very young businesses.

Some of that machinery is appearing. Oakvale Invest was established specifically to address the African AI pre-seed gap. The African Union has proposed a $500 million AI Investment Facility. The African Development Bank and UNDP launched a $10 billion AI initiative in April.

Whether any of it reaches the band that is collapsing is a separate question. Large facilities tend to deploy in large tranches, for structural reasons — the diligence cost of a $150,000 cheque is close to that of a $5 million one, and few institutional investors can justify it.

What it means for the infrastructure argument

Most African AI policy discussion concerns compute, data centres, GPUs and skills. Those are real constraints, and this year’s coverage has documented them at length.

This is a different constraint, and it is cheaper to fix. Africa’s AI opportunity depends not only on access to models and talent but on a functioning early-stage financing market. Without one, the continent will keep producing promising prototypes — at accelerators, in university labs, through prize competitions — while too few founders receive enough capital to turn them into companies that last.

That is the argument Jantio made in these pages in August: Africa does not suffer from a shortage of pilots, but from too few pathways converting them into contracts, customers and companies. The H1 figures put a number on it.