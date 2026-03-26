Africa Education Summit Calls for Unified Continental Roadmap on EdTech as Ghana Showcases AI Classroom Tools

Ghana hosted the fourth Africa Education Summit in Accra from March 19-21, with delegates departing with a call for a coordinated pan-African action plan to bring digital tools meaningfully into classrooms across the continent.

The summit, organized by the Global Skills Hub United Kingdom and hosted by Ghana’s Ministry of Education at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, convened under the theme “Advancing Educational Technology Integration in African Education: A Unified Roadmap for Action.” It drew policymakers, educators, researchers and development partners from across Africa.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu, whose address was delivered by his technical adviser Prof. George K.T. Oduro, framed the gathering as a turning point from dialogue to implementation. “We must leave this summit with a clear and unified roadmap to guide governments and institutions across Africa in integrating educational technology responsibly, inclusively and sustainably,” Iddrisu said.

The minister outlined a range of initiatives underway in Ghana, including the deployment of subject-specific AI applications across senior high schools, developed in collaboration with Transforming Teaching Education and Learning and the Mastercard Foundation. The tools are designed to support lesson preparation, classroom delivery and student assessment in line with national curriculum standards. A national transcript portal enabling digital submission of continuous assessment records has also been operationalized, alongside a curriculum website giving educators access to approved teaching materials.

Iddrisu was direct about the limits of technology as a standalone solution, stressing that educational technology must not become the preserve of well-resourced urban schools. “The critical question is how Africa can leverage its natural resources and human capital to address these challenges through an African-centred approach,” he said.

The summit acknowledged real structural constraints facing the continent’s digital education ambitions, including infrastructure gaps, limited teacher training capacity, patchy connectivity and a shortage of locally developed learning content.

The gathering follows previous editions held in Rwanda, the United Kingdom and Zimbabwe. Ghana is also set to host the 19th edition of eLearning Africa in June 2026, reinforcing Accra’s growing profile as a hub for the continent’s education technology conversation.