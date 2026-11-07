A Year On, Altron’s AI Factory Is Focused Inward – With 100+ Use Cases Across the Group

Altron’s AI factory has deployed more than 100 AI use cases across the group in its first year, with more than 100 developers building on it — and the company says its priority is using AI inside its own businesses first.

“The AI factory is an important enabler of our Transformative Growth Strategy, and adoption has exceeded our expectations,” group chief executive Werner Kapp said as the JSE-listed technology company reported interim results.

“Our focus is first on realising value inside Altron, through productivity gains, cost optimisation and better customer outcomes, and on getting more value from the platforms, data and customer ecosystems we have built.”

Altron launched the NVIDIA-powered AI factory in October 2025 as locally hosted enterprise AI infrastructure. The results do not give figures for external customers or AI revenue.

Where AI shows up

Vehicle tracking business Netstar says its AI capabilities are increasingly being used to raise productivity and automate processes. Altron Document Solutions credited part of its 30% EBITDA growth to AI-enabled software and support services.

The results

For the six months to 31 August, operating profit from continuing operations rose 13% to R622 million on revenue up 5% to R5.06 billion. EBITDA rose 16% to R1.09 billion, cash generated from operations rose 32% to just over R1 billion, and the interim dividend was raised 15% to 55 cents.

Altron FinTech was the largest profit contributor, with operating profit up 17% to R300 million. IT services arm Altron Digital Business returned to profit, while Altron Security’s revenue fell 18% on the timing of software revenue — though it completed deployment of Zambia’s national public key infrastructure for digital identity and signatures.