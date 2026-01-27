Vodacom Named Africa’s Top Employer for Third Straight Year, Sets Global Benchmark in Ethical AI and Innovation

Vodacom Group has been recognised as Africa’s number one employer for the third consecutive year by the Top Employers Institute, reaffirming its commitment to excellence in employee experience and organisational culture.

The certification and top ranking were awarded to Vodacom Group alongside individual recognitions for Vodacom Mozambique, Vodacom South Africa, Vodacom Tanzania, Safaricom Ethiopia and Safaricom Kenya.

The Top Employers Institute evaluates human resources practices against international benchmarks across 20 areas — including people strategy, talent acquisition, leadership development, performance management, employee wellbeing, and diversity and inclusion. Vodacom achieved an overall score of 99.56%, with units such as Vodacom Mozambique recording nearly perfect ratings.

This year’s assessment also included new criteria highlighting workforce innovation, the human impact of AI in organisational processes, and ethical technology integration. Vodacom’s practices in these areas — such as evaluating human-AI collaboration and empowering creativity through programmes like hackathons — were recognised as global best practices.

Matimba Mbungela, Vodacom’s Chief Human Resources Officer, said the achievement reflects the company’s sustained commitment to its employees and its broader purpose of building a people-centric workplace culture.

Vodacom’s employee-centric approach includes investment in digital HR enablement, continuous learning, leadership development and wellbeing initiatives, along with programmes such as the Vodacom Digital Skills Hub and CodeLikeAGirl that support talent growth on the continent.

The ranking underscores Vodacom’s focus on maintaining an innovative, inclusive workplace and its role in promoting ethical adoption of technology, including AI, within the organisation.

This recognition comes as part of Vodacom’s Vision2030 journey, aimed at strengthening workplace culture, expanding skills development and aligning technology adoption with human-centred values.