UNDP, GSMA Launch AI Governance Training for Policymakers in Egypt

The United Nations Development Programme in Egypt, in partnership with GSMA, has launched a high-level artificial intelligence capacity-building programme for policymakers in Cairo.

The two-day training, held at UNDP Egypt’s headquarters, brings together senior government officials, regulators and representatives from key national institutions. Policymakers from Libya, Sudan, Tanzania and Jordan are also participating, reflecting a broader effort to strengthen regional cooperation and South-South dialogue on AI governance.

Organisers said the programme supports Egypt’s digital transformation agenda and aims to build national capacity for responsible, inclusive and forward-looking AI governance.

Artificial intelligence is increasingly shaping economies and public services worldwide. As governments seek to harness its benefits, ensuring that AI systems are transparent, ethical and human-centered has become a policy priority. Egypt has taken steps to address these issues through coordinated policymaking and institutional reform.

The training focuses on AI governance frameworks, regulatory approaches and international best practices. Delivered by GSMA experts, it introduces practical tools such as the Responsible AI Maturity Roadmap, which helps institutions assess readiness and plan pathways for responsible AI adoption.

Chitose Noguchi, resident representative of UNDP Egypt, said clear rules and shared values are essential as AI becomes more embedded in public administration.

“This training helps public institutions build practical understanding and ensure AI is used in a transparent and inclusive way that benefits people,” Noguchi said.

Jawad Abbassi, head of the Middle East and North Africa region at GSMA, said AI offers significant potential to accelerate digital transformation and economic growth. He emphasized that strong governance frameworks are necessary to enable innovation while maintaining public trust.

The programme also provides a platform for coordination among institutions, acknowledging that effective AI governance requires collaboration across government agencies.

Under a memorandum of understanding between UNDP and GSMA, the two organisations have worked together to strengthen digital and innovation capacity in Egypt and across the region. Officials said the training marks another step in deepening that partnership and advancing responsible AI governance.