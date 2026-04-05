UN Report Urges Africa to Embrace AI and Frontier Technologies to Break Low-Productivity Cycle

African economies have repeatedly posted strong growth rates but failed to convert that momentum into structural economic transformation, largely because growth has been driven by the accumulation of labor and capital rather than improvements in productivity — a gap that frontier technologies including artificial intelligence could help close, according to the 2026 Economic Report on Africa.

The report, produced by the UN Economic Commission for Africa, argues that the adoption of AI, machine learning and advanced data analytics offers a pathway to high-productivity growth across the continent. It points to early results in several sectors: smart agriculture is increasing yields while reducing input costs, digital platforms are expanding access to markets and finance, renewable energy technologies are extending electricity access to underserved regions, and e-government services are improving efficiency and transparency.

Stephen Karingi, director of the Macroeconomic Policy, Finance and Governance Division at the commission, said the central message of the report is that Africa must embrace frontier technologies not merely to grow, but to transform its economies through sustained productivity gains. “Even modest improvements in productivity can have a significant impact on economic performance,” he said, describing productivity as the lever that can shift the continent from incremental progress to structural change.

Karingi argued that for Africa to fully harness the potential of AI, countries must collaborate to build shared foundational infrastructure, starting with data centers. Given the high costs involved, he said regional approaches would likely offer more efficient solutions. Energy investment is a critical enabler, he added, noting that data centers are highly energy-intensive and that greater cooperation will be needed to channel Africa’s abundant renewable energy resources toward powering such facilities.

He also highlighted the role of Africa’s youth in driving digital transformation, while cautioning that high data costs remain a significant barrier to their participation in the digital economy. Addressing affordability, he said, will be essential if the continent is to realize the full benefits of technological adoption.

The report outlines a series of strategic priorities for governments. It calls for stronger governance through responsive legal and regulatory frameworks, improved cybersecurity and more robust institutions, as well as national, regional and international partnerships to expand access to funding, talent and infrastructure. It urges increased public and private investment in research and development, the establishment of centers of excellence and the creation of supportive policy environments for startups.

Infrastructure development — encompassing data centers, 5G networks, energy systems and electric vehicle charging stations — is identified as a critical priority, alongside reforms to the global financing architecture including improvements in debt resolution, credit ratings and tax systems to reduce reliance on expensive external borrowing. The report also calls for measures such as tax incentives and loan guarantees to de-risk investment in frontier technologies and encourage greater private sector participation.

Education system reform is highlighted as essential, with the report stressing the need to better align curricula with industry needs, particularly in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, in countries where literacy and enrollment rates still lag.