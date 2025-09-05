Ugandan Editors Tackle AI Regulation, Ethics, and Journalism Integrity at WAN-IFRA Workshop

Artificial intelligence (AI) regulation, ethics, and newsroom integration took center stage at a workshop held on Aug. 20, 2025, organized by the Uganda Editors Guild in collaboration with the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA). The session brought together editors and media professionals to discuss how newsrooms can responsibly adopt AI tools while addressing legal, policy, and ethical challenges.

Legal and Policy Landscape

The Collaboration on International ICT Policy for East and Southern Africa (CIPESA) highlighted the lack of AI-specific legislation in Uganda but pointed to several existing laws that indirectly govern AI use. Key among these is the Uganda Data Protection and Privacy Act of 2019, which regulates personal data processing and includes provisions on automated decision-making under Section 27.

Other legal instruments discussed included:

Copyright and Neighboring Rights Act — Protects intellectual property and authors’ rights.

— Protects intellectual property and authors’ rights. National Payment Systems Act — Grants the central bank oversight over payment systems.

— Grants the central bank oversight over payment systems. National Information Technology Authority Uganda (NITA-U) Act — Establishes NITA-U to enhance public service delivery and drive digital transformation.

— Establishes NITA-U to enhance public service delivery and drive digital transformation. Uganda Communications Act (2013) — Establishes the Uganda Communications Commission, responsible for regulating AI use within the communications sector.

— Establishes the Uganda Communications Commission, responsible for regulating AI use within the communications sector. Regulation of Interception of Communications Act (2010) — Requires telecom providers to install AI-enabled systems for lawful interception of communications.

— Requires telecom providers to install AI-enabled systems for lawful interception of communications. Anti-Terrorism Act and Computer Misuse Act — Provide frameworks for security, cybersecurity, and AI-assisted monitoring of digital threats.

National Strategies and AI Integration

The workshop also reviewed Uganda’s broader digital policy frameworks:

Vision 2040 — Aims to transform Uganda into a middle-income economy by 2040.

— Aims to transform Uganda into a middle-income economy by 2040. National Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Strategy (2020) — Positions Uganda as a continental hub for emerging technologies.

— Positions Uganda as a continental hub for emerging technologies. Third National Development Plan (NDP III) — Outlines development priorities, including AI and machine learning integration into national projects.

These strategies underscore Uganda’s recognition of AI as a driver of economic growth, though implementation remains fragmented without a dedicated regulatory framework.

AI in Newsrooms: Opportunities and Risks

CIPESA’s Programmes Manager-Legal, Edrine Wanyama, cited findings from the Artificial Intelligence in Eastern Africa Newsrooms report, noting that AI can enhance newsroom productivity through faster reporting, automated fact-checking, and improved detection of misinformation.

However, the workshop also highlighted several risks:

Spread of disinformation and misinformation

Reduced accuracy due to speed-driven reporting

Over-reliance on AI at the cost of creativity

Erosion of journalistic ethics and integrity

Potential job losses among journalists and editors

Ethics and Transparency

Dr. Peter G. Mwesige, Chief of Party at CIPESA, urged editors to cover AI critically rather than focusing only on its capabilities. He emphasized the need for explanatory, evidence-based reporting and called for transparency when using AI in editorial tasks.

“AI can assist with brainstorming, editing, and transcription, but journalists must still put in the hard work,” Mwesige said.

Recommendations for Responsible AI Use

CIPESA concluded the workshop by presenting key recommendations for integrating AI ethically and effectively in newsrooms:

Align with international standards like the Paris Charter on AI .

. Respect copyright and intellectual property rights.

Develop internal newsroom policies for AI adoption.

Collaborate across media houses to create best practices.

Invest in journalist training on ethical AI usage.

Strengthen fact-checking systems to combat misinformation and deepfakes.

Prioritize human oversight when deploying AI-driven tools.

The workshop underscored the urgent need for Uganda to balance AI-driven innovation with data protection, ethical journalism, and regulatory safeguards to ensure responsible adoption within the media industry.