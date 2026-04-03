Uganda Signs AI and Digital Skills Deal With Chinese Foundation Targeting 50,000 Youths

Uganda’s Ministry of ICT and National Guidance has signed a three-year memorandum of understanding with the United Nations Health Industry Foundation, based in Hangzhou, China, and the Prince Kimbugwe Foundation, with a target of equipping at least 50,000 Ugandan youths with digital and artificial intelligence skills.

The agreement, signed at the ministry’s offices, rests on three pillars: AI and emerging technology adoption, international exchange programs and youth capacity building.

Under the AI and emerging technology pillar, the MOU aims to accelerate adoption of AI and the Internet of Things to improve government service delivery. A National Innovation Hub has already been established in Nakawa, and regional innovation hubs have been set up at universities including Muni, Lira, Soroti, Kabale and Busitema.

The international exchange programs pillar will establish pathways for Ugandan youths to undertake ICT-focused study tours in China, with Chinese students also expected to visit Uganda to experience the country’s digital development journey. The youth capacity building pillar will deliver mentorship and entrepreneurial support, targeting Uganda’s large youth population — 14 million people, or 31% of the population, are aged between 15 and 30, according to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics Population Census Report 2024.

Aminah Zawedde, permanent secretary of the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, said the agreement aligns with the government’s 10-point growth strategy and National Development Plan IV, which targets expanding Uganda’s economy from $50 billion to $500 billion by 2040. “This is not just a partnership between institutions but a partnership for people, progress and prosperity both on the side of Ugandans and the Chinese Government,” she said.

Chunxiao Huang, chairman of the UNHIF delegation, expressed his organization’s interest in becoming a long-term strategic investment partner in Uganda. As part of the MOU, the government has offered UNHIF 40 acres of land to construct an industrial park in Buyende District.

Prince Eng. Dr. Kimbugwe Edward, founder and CEO of the Prince Kimbugwe Foundation, said many Chinese investors are eager to expand across Africa, noting that countries including Rwanda, Kenya, Nigeria, Malawi and Zimbabwe have already attracted significant investment and are ahead of Uganda in that regard.

The success of the MOU after three years will be measured by the number of young people trained, the innovations developed and the number of Ugandans whose livelihoods have improved.