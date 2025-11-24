UAE Pledges $1 Billion To Expand AI Infrastructure And Services Across Africa

The United Arab Emirates has announced a $1 billion investment to expand artificial intelligence infrastructure and AI-powered services across Africa, a move aimed at supporting countries in meeting their national development goals.

Saeed Bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, UAE minister of state, launched the “AI for Development Initiative” on Saturday during the G20 leaders’ summit in Johannesburg. He said the programme will introduce advanced AI tools into priority sectors such as education, healthcare and climate adaptation, according to Reuters.

“We consider AI not just as a future industry but a cornerstone of humanity’s future,” he said. “Therefore, my country is actively accelerating innovation to enhance productivity and drive significant advancements in the global economy, with a strong commitment to developing responsible and inclusive AI for the benefit of everyone.”

Strengthening ties with Africa

The UAE is already one of Africa’s major investors, joining the United States, China and the European Union in committing billions of dollars to renewable energy, tourism and infrastructure on the continent. Bilateral trade between the UAE and African nations reached about $107 billion in 2024, a 28 percent increase from the previous year. Emirati investments totaled more than $118 billion between 2020 and 2024, according to the statement.

Abu Dhabi is also expanding its own AI capabilities, including plans to build one of the world’s largest data-centre hubs using U.S. technology.

Although the UAE is not a member of the Group of 20, it attended the summit at the invitation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is hosting the G20 gathering in Africa for the first time.