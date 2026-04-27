Tunisian Students Set Guinness World Record by Building AI-Powered Startup in Under Three Hours

Three hundred students from Tunisia’s University of Sfax have set a Guinness World Record by building a complete AI-powered startup in less than three hours, demonstrating how artificial intelligence is compressing timelines that would traditionally take weeks or months.

The achievement took place during a scientific forum titled “Artificial Intelligence at the Heart of Value Creation,” which brought together students from four institutions in Sfax, including the Faculty of Economic Sciences and Management and the Higher Institute of Business Administration.

Participants were divided into specialized teams replicating real-world startup structures, covering technology, finance, human resources and marketing. Working under official Guinness World Records guidelines and coordinated by 40 student leaders, the groups collectively produced 42 professional deliverables, building the foundations of a legally structured, fully operational platform within the allotted timeframe.

The broader event spanned approximately five hours, beginning with intensive training sessions on AI tools before transitioning into the high-pressure execution phase. Organizers noted that participants had to quickly absorb new tools and immediately apply them in a real-world simulation — a challenge that underscored how AI is reshaping productivity at scale.

Academic leaders described the milestone as a powerful signal of Tunisia’s potential to compete globally, particularly in fields driven by artificial intelligence and digital innovation. The initiative also reflects a broader shift in university education toward hands-on, outcome-driven experiences that mirror real startup environments.

The University of Sfax, established in 1986, is one of Tunisia’s leading public institutions and plays a central role in research and talent development across business, engineering and the sciences.