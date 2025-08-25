Tunisia Launches Tartib 2.0 to Modernize Public Investment Decisions and Drive Digital Transformation

The Tunisian Ministry of Economy and Planning has launched Tartib 2.0, a digital application designed to evaluate and select public investment projects for inclusion in the state budget. Beginning in 2026, the platform will become mandatory, marking a significant step in Tunisia’s broader digital governance and public administration modernization strategy.

Tartib 2.0: A Smarter Approach to Public Investment

Tartib 2.0 uses a multi-criteria analysis system to assess projects based on five key dimensions:

Quality of preparation

Economic impact

Social impact

Environmental impact

Cross-cutting impact

Each criterion is linked to measurable indicators, allowing the platform to assign weighted scores and prioritize initiatives with the greatest potential for sustainable development. The system was developed in collaboration with key industry players to enhance transparency and accountability in government project selection.

Project managers will use Tartib 2.0 to create centralized databases, self-assess proposals, and interact seamlessly with the Ministry of Economy and Planning, creating a single, transparent ecosystem for decision-making.

Part of Tunisia’s Broader Digital Transformation Strategy

The launch of Tartib 2.0 aligns with Digital Tunisia 2025, the government’s ongoing strategy to expand digital infrastructure, e-governance, ICT entrepreneurship, and digital skills. Core initiatives include:

Expanding rural “white area” connectivity

Enhancing school networks through Edunet 10

Scaling AI applications in agriculture, healthcare, and transportation

Offering training programs to strengthen the workforce

Despite progress, past strategies such as Digital Tunisia 2020 and Smart Gov 2020 delivered limited results, with only 5 percent of planned projects implemented by 2020 due to bureaucratic delays, weak coordination, and fragmented governance.

Accelerating E-Governance and Digital Services

Tartib 2.0 builds on Tunisia’s recent successes in e-governance, including:

E-Houwiya (launched August 2022): A national digital identity platform that enables secure access to government services like E-Bawaba and E-Barid through a single sign-on system.

(launched August 2022): A that enables secure access to government services like and through a single sign-on system. UXP Interoperability Platform : Developed with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Estonia’s Cybernetica , it enables secure data exchange between ministries, reducing reliance on paper-based processes.

: Developed with the and Estonia’s , it enables secure data exchange between ministries, reducing reliance on paper-based processes. E-Government Policy (January 2024) : Standardizes procedures to improve the consistency and usability of digital services.

: Standardizes procedures to improve the consistency and usability of digital services. Online Revenue Stamps Service (August 2025): Citizens and foreign residents can now purchase mandatory travel and passport revenue stamps through the Ministry of Finance’s portal.

Additionally, the e-People platform, updated in July 2025, facilitates direct citizen-government engagement, enabling users to file complaints and provide feedback online.

Growing Tunisia’s Digital Economy

Digitalization is central to Tunisia’s goal of becoming a North African technology hub. The ICT sector already contributes 11 percent of GDP, employs 40,000 professionals across more than 2,200 companies, and grows at an 8 percent annual rate, with over 50 percent of firms export-oriented. This growth is supported by dedicated infrastructure, including:

4 technopoles

19 cyberparks and incubators

10 innovation clusters

Elgazala Technopark in Tunis, hosting global firms like Microsoft and Ericsson, stands as a flagship hub for research, academic collaboration, and ICT innovation.

Cybersecurity and Digital Trust

To address rising cybersecurity concerns, Tunisia adopted a new cybersecurity law effective September 2023 and established a National Cybersecurity Agency. Additional initiatives include:

Deployment of a sovereign cloud

Creation of national Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERT)

Achieving 20 percent IPv6 adoption in less than a year since its launch in September 2023, positioning Tunisia among the fastest adopters in Africa

International Recognition and Ongoing Challenges

Tunisia’s reforms are delivering results. The country surpassed the global average in the United Nations e-Government Development Index (EGDI) 2024 with a score of 0.6935 compared with the global average of 0.6382, making it North Africa’s leader and third overall in Africa.

However, obstacles remain, including bureaucracy, procurement corruption, weak institutional coordination, and citizen privacy concerns — particularly regarding biometric identity systems. Civil society organizations like Access Now have raised calls for stronger digital rights protections.

Looking Ahead

The government reaffirmed its commitment to digital transformation during the Tunisia Digital Summit 2025, which gathered 1,500 stakeholders in Tunis to advance digital inclusion and accessible public services. President Kais Saied continues to prioritize policies that leverage digitalization as a driver of economic growth, investment attraction, and governance efficiency.

With Tartib 2.0 and a broader set of reforms, Tunisia aims to position itself as a regional digital powerhouse, improving state performance, fostering innovation, and building citizen trust in the era of connected governance.