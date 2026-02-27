Tanzania Seeks Closer Ties With Singapore on AI, Digital Tax Systems and Investment

Tanzania is committed to deepening cooperation with Singapore across trade, investment, tourism, artificial intelligence and digital revenue systems, a senior government official said Monday.

Finance Minister Khamis Mussa Omar made the remarks in Dar es Salaam during talks with Singapore’s Ambassador to Tanzania Douglas Foo, saying the two sides discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation across economic, social and diplomatic areas. A particular focus was placed on fast-tracking agreements on investment protection and the avoidance of double taxation.

Omar underscored the importance of expanding economic ties and invited Singaporean investors to explore opportunities in Tanzania, highlighting the country’s strategic position as a gateway to regional markets for its landlocked neighbors.

He also noted that Singapore has made significant advances in digital tax administration systems and said Tanzania is eager to draw on that experience to enhance revenue mobilization through the Tanzania Revenue Authority.

Foo pledged Singapore’s commitment to encouraging companies and institutions to invest in Tanzania and transfer technology to the country.