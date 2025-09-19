Tanzania Prepares National AI Guideline, Expands Training Through UDOM Lab

Tanzania is finalising a national guideline for the responsible use of artificial intelligence to guide adoption of the fast-evolving technology, officials announced Monday.

Speaking at the opening of the 3rd Advanced AI Short Course at the University of Dodoma (UDOM), Mohammed Khamis Abdulla, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, said the guideline is part of broader efforts to promote AI. He also revealed plans to establish a national institute for digital and AI technologies in Dodoma’s Nala district.

The two-week course, hosted at UDOM’s AfriAI Lab, covers machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing, and responsible AI. Founded in 2021 in partnership with the Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology, the lab trains students and professionals across Africa to deploy AI in critical sectors.

This year’s programme selected 20 participants from 214 applicants. Past graduates have gone on to compete internationally and secure spots in innovation incubators. The next training cohort is expected in 2026 or 2027.