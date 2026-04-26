Tadhamun Bank Deploys AI Chatbot and Voicebot Across WhatsApp, Web and Messenger Channels

Tadhamun Bank has partnered with technology firm JMR Infotech to deploy an AI-powered chatbot and voicebot across web, WhatsApp and Messenger channels, enabling customers to conduct banking services including account onboarding, funds transfers and real-time query resolution through conversational interfaces.

The solution is designed to integrate with the bank’s existing Oracle FLEXCUBE and Oracle Banking Digital Experience platforms, creating a unified digital banking experience. By automating customer onboarding and enabling instant interactions, the bank said it anticipates improved response times, optimized service delivery and a reduction in call center volumes and associated operational costs.

Osam Alabearsh, general manager of Tadhamun Bank, said the initiative is aimed at simplifying onboarding and making banking services more accessible. “JMR Infotech’s AI-powered Smart Social Banking Chatbot and Voicebot stood out for its practical use cases, flexibility, and ability to integrate seamlessly with our existing platforms,” he said.

Naman Jain, head of global sales and business development at JMR Infotech, said the engagement reflects a shared vision of meaningful digital transformation. “Our solution is designed to combine intelligence, scalability, and flexibility, enabling banks to deliver superior customer experiences while achieving measurable business outcomes,” he said.

JMR Infotech has an existing relationship with Tadhamun Bank, having previously delivered transformation programs including Oracle FLEXCUBE, Oracle Banking Digital Experience and Oracle Financial Services Analytical Applications implementations, alongside ongoing managed services support.