How AI, innovation and technology are transforming the way Africans live, work and play.

Sunday, September 28, 2025 - 10:36:31
Impact Analysis

Survey: South Africans Embrace AI, but Worry About Jobs and Misinformation

1 Min Read
Image generated by chatgpt

Artificial intelligence has moved firmly into the mainstream in South Africa, with most people using it daily, according to a new survey by online research firm infoQuest.

Nearly 70% of respondents described themselves as very or exceptionally familiar with AI, while 90% reported actively using AI tools. ChatGPT leads adoption at 88%, followed by Meta AI at 79% and Gemini at 51%. Microsoft Copilot and Grammarly also showed uptake, though at lower levels.

AI is used both personally and professionally, with 56% applying it daily for personal tasks and 53% at work. While 76% said AI makes life easier, 63% worry about job losses, and 61% fear its role in spreading misinformation.

Trust remains mixed. About 38% would not let AI make major personal decisions, and 78% regularly question AI’s accuracy. While 60% are comfortable with AI in content creation, only 24% trust it in medical diagnoses.

InfoQuest managing director Claire Heckrath described this as “The AI Paradox” — enthusiasm for AI’s benefits tempered by concerns about bias, misinformation and overreliance.

ARTICLES

