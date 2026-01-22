South African Farmers Turn to AI to Boost Productivity and Navigate Red Tape

South African farmers are increasingly using artificial intelligence to improve productivity, manage farms more efficiently and overcome regulatory challenges, according to a GreenCape report on AI adoption in agriculture.

The report defines agricultural technology, also known as agtech or agritech, as a broad set of innovations applied to farming. These include hardware such as drones, sensors and robotics, as well as software tools like AI and data analytics and biotechnology solutions. GreenCape said these technologies can help farmers optimise crop yields, reduce resource use and improve overall farm management.

The report said agtech is gaining momentum as farmers face growing pressure from water scarcity, climate change, soil degradation, stricter regulations and the need to increase food production for a growing population.

“South Africa’s diverse agricultural landscape, which ranges from large commercial operations to smallholder farms, is seeing solutions tailored to meet varying needs,” the report said.

Several farmers interviewed in the report described how AI has become part of daily operations.

Marvellous Makhado, a crop and aquaculture farmer in Limpopo, said AI supports business planning and farm development. “AI is helping me structure my business. I get unique ideas from it, from pond constructions, writing proposals and better ways to help with fish and my business growth. I can now say I’m 80% depending on it,” he said.

Mbali Bengu, a small-scale pig farmer in KwaZulu-Natal, said AI has helped her prepare more professional business plans and funding applications. “I use AI to write my business plans, and it also really helps when you are filling out applications for funding. Using AI helps me to put my words together and sound more professional,” she said.

Sphelele Mkhawanazi, a new hemp farmer in KwaZulu-Natal, said AI tools have helped him navigate administrative requirements. “Most things in which maybe other farmers might say that they found to be difficult, I didn’t. I’ve been using ChatGPT to my advantage. Even with the permit, I was able to use AI to guide me,” he said.

Commercial broiler farmer Lerato Aliu said AI systems play a direct role in monitoring conditions on her farm. “All the houses on the ‘Thabang’ side of our farm are run by AI systems that alert us if there’s an emergency, such as extreme temperatures, water shortages, or incorrect pH levels in the water, and other issues of that nature. AI has helped us a lot,” she said.

GreenCape highlighted several areas where AI is being applied in South African agriculture, including precision agriculture, vertical farming, animal husbandry and food processing.

In precision agriculture, sensors, drones, satellites and big data are used to track soil quality, crop conditions, weather patterns and pests. The report cited Aerobotics as an example of a company providing insights aimed at improving yields.

The report also noted that AI can support vertical farming by helping manage temperature, humidity and lighting in indoor production systems, improving efficiency and sustainability.

In livestock farming, AI-enabled tools monitor animal behaviour, feeding and milking patterns, generating alerts and recommendations to support health and productivity.

In food processing, AI is being used to improve efficiency, quality and safety.

Green Agri, an information and resource portal, said farmers can also use AI-powered tools to keep digital records, analyse historical and real-time weather data and predict potential disease outbreaks affecting crops and animals.

“AI also provides customised recommendations based on local conditions, helping farmers make informed decisions while reducing environmental impact,” the portal said.