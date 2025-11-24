South African Climate-Tech Firm Raises Nearly $15 Million For AI Home-Energy Platform

South African climate-technology company Plentify has closed an oversubscribed funding round, raising nearly US $15 million. The company’s AI-driven platform connects home appliances with cleaner, cheaper energy by shifting consumption away from peak periods. The round was led by E3 Capital and included backing from Secha Capital, Buffet Investments, Fireball Capital, the Endeavor SA Harvest Fund and Satgana.

Plentify currently aggregates nearly 100 MWh of residential capacity via partnerships with companies such as Balwin Properties, Conlog and Wetility. To date, the system has helped save 9.9 GWh of electricity and enabled households to avoid more than R40 million in energy costs.

The investment signals growing interest in AI-enabled demand-side energy solutions in South Africa, especially as utilities seek to balance grid strain, rising prices and the transition to a cleaner energy mix.