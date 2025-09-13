South Africa Moves to Establish National AI Network of Experts

The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) joined government, academia, and major tech firms in Pretoria on Aug. 7 to discuss creating South Africa’s National Artificial Intelligence Network of Experts.

The forum, convened by Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Mondli Gungubele, will guide sectoral implementation of the country’s forthcoming AI policy. The Draft National AI Policy aims to help South Africa harness opportunities, mitigate risks, and maintain sovereign control over AI development while aligning with global standards.

Representatives included Microsoft SA, Meta, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, the Human Sciences Research Council, Research ICT Africa, the Central University of Technology, and the South African Local Government Association.

Prof. Anish Kurien of TUT stressed academia’s role in translating research into public policy, while counterparts highlighted AI’s potential to transform services, skills, and governance. Gungubele called AI “a general-purpose technology akin to electricity or the internet” with the power to drive inclusion across sectors.

Once adopted, South Africa will join Morocco, Mauritius, Rwanda, and Senegal as African countries with national AI strategies.