SA Information Regulator Warns AI-Driven Disinformation Threatens Media Integrity

The South African Information Regulator has raised concerns about the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the media space, warning that emerging technologies like deepfakes are fueling disinformation, fake news, and privacy violations.

The remarks came from Advocate Pansy Tlakula, Chairperson of the Information Regulator, during day two of the M20 Summit — an international forum on media integrity and journalism running alongside the G20 programme in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg.

AI and the Challenge of Disinformation

The M20 Summit focuses on the role of journalism and media in safeguarding information integrity, which has become increasingly complex with the rise of AI-generated content.

Tlakula highlighted that deepfake technologies — which use AI to manipulate images, video, and audio — pose serious risks:

Personal privacy violations when individuals’ faces or voices are misused

False narratives designed to manipulate public opinion

Erosion of trust in journalism and democratic institutions

“Whoever’s image is used or voice, because image is personal information, the person whose image is used to spread disinformation has their privacy affected,” Tlakula said.

Global Focus on Information Integrity

The issue extends beyond South Africa. Governments, regulators, and media stakeholders worldwide are grappling with:

AI-generated fake news and the rapid spread of misinformation

Deepfake-based identity theft and politically motivated campaigns

and Growing public distrust of traditional journalism and online platforms

Tlakula praised the M20 Summit for prioritising information integrity, calling it a critical global issue.

“Information integrity is something the whole world is talking about, and I am pleased that the M20 is focusing on it,” she said.

Why It Matters

AI-powered manipulation of media content has significant social, political, and economic implications:

Undermining democracy: Disinformation campaigns can influence elections and policy debates

Threatening public trust: Citizens lose confidence in news outlets and social platforms

Challenging governance: Regulators and journalists face increasing difficulty separating truth from AI-generated fabrications

Looking Ahead

The M20 Summit brings together journalists, regulators, and policymakers to explore solutions, including:

Stronger privacy protections to safeguard personal data

Ethical frameworks governing AI use in journalism

Cross-border collaboration to combat AI-driven misinformation

As South Africa continues to balance technological innovation with rights to privacy and accurate information, experts warn that building public trust will require a combination of policy, education, and technological safeguards.