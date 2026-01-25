Rwanda to Pilot AI Technology in 50 Health Clinics Under Gates Foundation Initiative

Rwanda will pilot artificial intelligence-powered technology in more than 50 health clinics under a new initiative by the Gates Foundation aimed at supporting 1,000 clinics across Africa to improve health care services.

The technology is intended to strengthen, rather than replace, clinical judgment while improving efficiency in Rwanda’s stretched health system, Andrew Muhire, a senior official in Rwanda’s Ministry of Health, told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Rwanda currently has one health care worker for every 1,000 patients, far below the globally recommended ratio of four per 1,000.

The Gates Foundation and OpenAI on Wednesday launched the initiative, called Horizons1000, with joint funding of $50 million over two years. Bill Gates said the effort is intended to help close health inequality gaps.

“In poorer countries with enormous health worker shortages and a lack of health systems infrastructure, AI can be a game changer in expanding access to quality care,” Gates said in a blog post announcing the launch.

Muhire described the program as a “transformative opportunity” that could improve access to health care, reduce administrative burdens and help medical professionals make “more accurate and timely decisions.”

Some digital experts have raised concerns about language barriers, noting that the technology may rely on English, which is not widely spoken in Rwanda.

Audace Niyonkuru, CEO of AI and open data company Digital Umuganda, said efforts are underway to develop AI technologies in Kinyarwanda, which is spoken by about 75% of Rwanda’s population.

“Deploying AI technologies that do not operate in Kinyarwanda would pose a serious barrier to effective care,” he said.